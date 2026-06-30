Michael Jackson film breaks global biopic box office record

Nearly 17 years after his death, Michael Jackson is once again dominating the global entertainment scene, this time on the big screen, with the biographical film Michael becoming the highest-grossing movie ever made about a real person.

The film has earned $977 million worldwide, pushing it past Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer, which had previously held the record for the most successful biopic at the global box office.

The latest milestone adds to a growing list of achievements for the production, which had already become the biggest music biopic in cinema history.

Directed by Antoine Fuqua, the movie traces Jackson's rise from a young performer in the Jackson 5 to one of the most recognised entertainers in the world.

Jaafar Jackson, the late singer's nephew, takes on the lead role, while Colman Domingo and Nia Long portray members of the Jackson family.

Since arriving in cinemas in April, the film has attracted large audiences across multiple markets. During its opening week alone, it generated $217 million globally, quickly moving ahead of other successful music-based films including Bohemian Rhapsody and Straight Outta Compton.

The strong performance has also made Michael the most successful release ever produced by Lionsgate Studios, surpassing the long-standing record set by The Hunger Games: Catching Fire.

Its rise to the top comes despite the huge popularity enjoyed by Oppenheimer during its theatrical run in 2023. Nolan's film benefited from the global "Barbenheimer" craze, which saw audiences embrace both Barbie and Oppenheimer after the two films premiered on the same day.

For many moviegoers, the appeal of Michael lies in its portrayal of Jackson's personal journey and its recreation of some of the performances that helped define his career. The production features large-scale musical sequences and revisits key moments from his years in the spotlight.

Jaafar Jackson's performance has received widespread attention, with many viewers praising his resemblance to and portrayal of his famous uncle.

Not all reactions have been positive, however. Some critics argued that the film avoids some of the most controversial chapters of Jackson's life and presents a version of events that is overly favourable to the late star.

Several reviews described the project as a "whitewash" and a "sanitised" account, particularly because it does not address allegations of sexual abuse that followed Jackson for years.

Reports indicate that references to those allegations were removed from the production following issues linked to a historic non-disclosure agreement.

Critical opinion remained divided. The Hollywood Reporter said the movie "delivers for lifelong fans who cherish the music", while the Telegraph argued that it "refuses to address the elephant in the room". The Independent was even more critical, calling it a "ghoulish, soulless cash grab".

Despite those reviews, audience enthusiasm has remained high. Fan ratings on major review platforms have consistently outperformed those given by critics, helping sustain the film's strong run in cinemas.

The project received backing from Jackson's estate and incorporates his original recordings throughout many of its musical scenes.

Industry publication Variety has reported that Lionsgate is expected to produce at least one more film centred on Jackson's life story.

The movie's success has extended beyond ticket sales. Interest in Jackson's music has surged since the film's release, driving millions of listeners back to his catalogue.

Over the past month, he has been the most-streamed artist in the UK on YouTube, recording roughly twice the number of plays generated by Drake, who ranked second.

His hit song Billie Jean currently leads global Spotify streaming charts, while Jackson recently became the most-listened-to artist in the UK on the platform shortly after the film premiered. He remains among Spotify's top performers.

Meanwhile, The Essential Michael Jackson has climbed back to the top of the UK albums chart, beating competition from Irish-language rap group Kneecap and underlining the renewed interest in the late singer's music.