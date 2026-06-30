Showers to return in Nairobi and Western Kenya as weather patterns change

Residents in several parts of Kenya should prepare for a week of changing weather conditions, with rainfall expected to continue in areas around Lake Victoria, Nairobi, parts of the Rift Valley and the Coast as the country enters the first week of July.

The Kenya Meteorological Department, in its weather outlook covering June 30 to July 6, said different regions will experience varying conditions, ranging from rain and thunderstorms to sunny intervals and partly cloudy skies.

Counties in western Kenya and the Lake Victoria Basin are expected to remain among the wettest areas during the forecast period.

The department said "occasional morning rains are expected over a few places", while "afternoon showers and thunderstorms are likely over a few places".

A similar pattern is expected in the Highlands West of the Rift Valley and sections of the Rift Valley, where residents are likely to experience partly cloudy conditions and isolated rainfall in some locations.

For Nairobi and other areas in the Highlands East of the Rift Valley, the forecast points to a mix of cloud cover, sunshine and rainfall throughout the week.

"Mornings are likely to be cloudy with occasional rains over a few places, giving way to sunny intervals," the forecast stated. It added that "afternoon and night showers are expected over a few places".

The outlook suggests that residents of Nairobi and nearby counties could continue experiencing occasional wet conditions, particularly during the early hours of the day and later in the evening.

While rainfall is expected in several regions, much of northern Kenya is forecast to remain largely dry.

In the north-western parts of the country, days are expected to be characterised by sunshine, with partly cloudy conditions at night. However, the department noted "a possibility of morning rains over a few places".

North-eastern Kenya is expected to experience generally stable weather conditions, with "sunny intervals expected during the day, with partly cloudy conditions at night".

The south-eastern lowlands are also forecast to receive little or no rainfall, with cloudy mornings expected to clear as the day progresses.

At the Coast, residents are likely to experience a combination of sunshine and cloud cover, although rainfall is still expected in some areas.

According to the department, "morning and afternoon showers may occur over a few places during the forecast period".

The latest forecast points to a week of mixed weather across the country, with rainfall expected to persist in some regions while others continue to experience largely dry conditions.