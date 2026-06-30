KRA shifts customs cargo licensing to fully digital system from July 1

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) will from July 1, 2026, begin processing licences for vehicles transporting transit cargo and other goods under customs control through a fully digital system, ending reliance on manual applications as it seeks to simplify cargo clearance and strengthen monitoring of goods movement.

In a public notice issued on Tuesday, the tax authority announced that all applications for Licences for Transit Goods (C28) and Licences for Vehicles or Vessels Conveying Other Goods Under Customs Control (C40) will be handled through the Regional Electronic Cargo Tracking System (RECTS) and the Integrated Customs Management System (ICMS).

The move introduces electronic application, processing and verification procedures that KRA says are intended to improve efficiency while enhancing oversight within the cargo transport chain.

According to the authority, "all Licences for Transit Goods (C28) and Licences for Vehicles/Vessels Conveying Other Goods Under Customs Control (C40) will be processed through Regional Electronic Cargo Tracking System (RECTS) and Integrated Customs Management System (ICMS) with effect from July 1, 2026."

Under the new framework, applicants will be required to register on the RECTS platform before submitting their licence applications and supporting documents.

Among the documents required are a motor vehicle logbook, a valid insurance certificate, a COMESA Yellow Card or insurance cover for foreign-registered vehicles, as well as photographs clearly displaying the registration details of trucks and trailers.

KRA said successful applicants will receive their licences electronically instead of through the traditional manual process.

"The successful applicants will receive the automated licence on their registered email after payment of the requisite fees," the authority said.

To improve authentication and curb fraudulent use of licences, the agency said the digital permits will include an electronic verification feature.

"The automated licence can be verified using the provided QR Code," KRA stated.

The authority explained that the new system will apply to fresh licence applications submitted from 2026 and renewal applications beginning in 2027.

However, KRA cautioned transport operators and applicants that filing an application does not automatically guarantee approval.

"Submission of applications for new/renewal of license does not guarantee issuance of a license as it has to undergo internal vetting for accuracy," the notice said.

The agency also clarified that operators holding manually issued licences will continue using them during the transition period before the full migration to the digital platform.

"The Manual Licences issued prior to this date remain valid up to December 31,2026," the authority said.

For transporters and operators who do not yet have RECTS accounts, KRA advised them to seek assistance with registration through its Cargo Monitoring Unit at Times Tower or designated Rapid Response Units across the country ahead of the rollout of the automated licensing system.