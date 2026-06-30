DCI arrests Mombasa woman over X posts linked to protected persons

A woman has been arrested in Mombasa County after detectives linked her to an X account accused of publishing information about the movements of protected persons, with investigators now treating the matter as a possible national security concern.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said the suspect, identified as Halima Ngache, also known as Princess Halima, was arrested during an intelligence-led operation conducted in the Kazandani area of Mombasa County.

According to the agency, the arrest followed investigations into online activity that is now under scrutiny over concerns that it may have compromised security.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the DCI said detectives established a connection between the suspect and an X account that allegedly shared sensitive information relating to individuals under state protection.

“Detectives have arrested a suspect in connection with alleged improper use of social media, following an intelligence-led operation conducted in Kazandani area of Mombasa County.”

The agency said preliminary findings linked the suspect to the social media account, whose content is currently being investigated.

“The suspect, Halima Ngache, also known as Princess Halima, was apprehended after investigations linked her to an X (formerly Twitter) account allegedly used to publish sensitive information relating to the movements of protected persons, an act currently under investigation as a potential threat to national security.”

The DCI did not reveal the specific information that was allegedly published, the identities of the protected persons mentioned in the posts, or the exact charges that may be preferred against the suspect.

However, it confirmed that Ngache remains in custody as detectives complete investigations and prepare for her arraignment.

“The suspect is currently in custody, undergoing processing pending arraignment.”

The arrest comes amid continued monitoring of online platforms by security agencies, particularly in cases where digital activity is suspected of posing risks to public safety or national security.

While reaffirming that freedom of expression is protected under the Constitution, the DCI said the right must be exercised within the limits provided by law.

“The Directorate of Criminal Investigations reminds members of the public that while the Constitution guarantees freedom of expression, this right must be exercised responsibly and within the confines of the law.”

The agency further cautioned against sharing information that could endanger protected persons or interfere with security operations.

“The Directorate remains committed to safeguarding national security and urges the public to refrain from sharing information that may compromise the safety of protected persons or incite unrest among the public.”

The DCI also called on members of the public to continue supporting investigations by reporting criminal activities through its anonymous reporting channels, saying public cooperation remains important in maintaining security and assisting law enforcement agencies.

Investigations into the matter are ongoing, with the suspect expected to be presented before court once processing is completed.