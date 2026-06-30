Gachagua alleges growing crackdown on media ahead of 2027 elections

DCP Party leader Rigathi Gachagua has accused President William Ruto’s administration of mounting pressure on journalists and independent media outlets, warning that threats against the press are increasing as the country moves closer to the 2027 General Election.

Speaking during a press conference on Tuesday, the former Deputy President expressed concern over what he described as a worsening environment for media freedom and freedom of expression in Kenya and across the East African region.

Gachagua claimed that Kenya had developed a troubling pattern in which journalists and bloggers become targets whenever elections approach, particularly under governments facing criticism from the public.

“As we approach the 2027 general elections, we have had a bad pattern in Kenya that, ahead of general elections, journalists and bloggers get targeted by unpopular regimes that fear the power of the people on the ballot. Some journalists or bloggers either disappear, are silenced, compromised, or killed altogether.”

According to Gachagua, journalists reporting on corruption, alleged violations of the rule of law and misuse of public resources continue to face intimidation and threats because of their work.

“Journalists covering corruption stories, abuse of the rule of law, and wanton looting of public resources, and who have refused to be silenced, intimidated, or corrupted by the state live under perpetual fear, intimidation, and daily threats from the state machinery. Media houses that are firm on their independent editorial policy have not been spared either.”

He pointed to recent incidents involving members of the media, including the alleged assault of a journalist during demonstrations in Nairobi and the reported attempted abduction of a Standard Group editor, saying the events reflected growing hostility toward journalists and media organisations.

Gachagua also took issue with President Ruto’s recent criticism of Standard Media Group following a series of reports that were critical of the government.

“This attack is an open defiance to truth and total war on the freedom of media, as stipulated under Article 34 of our Constitution.”

His remarks come amid heightened tensions between the President and Standard Group. The dispute intensified after the reported attempted abduction of Standard Group Associate Editor Alex Kiprotich in Nakuru, shortly after President Ruto publicly criticised the media house on his X account.

The President accused Standard Group owner Gideon Moi of publishing what he described as “five-days-a-week extortionist propaganda headlines” and challenged him to continue. Standard Group has maintained that its editorial decisions remain independent despite growing concerns raised by press freedom advocates.

The former Deputy President further alleged that some journalists and editors were being monitored and warned against any actions that could endanger members of the press.

He also claimed that the government was pursuing measures aimed at weakening independent media houses financially by limiting access to state advertising. According to him, such actions could undermine editorial independence and threaten constitutional freedoms guaranteed to the media.

Beyond Kenya, Gachagua voiced concern over developments in Uganda, where several media outlets have faced closure. He urged regional media organisations and press freedom groups to remain alert against what he termed increasing repression of journalists in East Africa.

The concerns follow the shutdown of several leading Ugandan media outlets after Uganda’s military chief, General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, ordered the closure of Daily Monitor, NTV Uganda, Spark TV, KFM, Dembe FM and The East African.

Muhoozi, who is also the son of President Yoweri Museveni, stated that the outlets would not resume operations without his approval and publicly declared that he did “not believe in a free press”, remarks that attracted criticism from press freedom campaigners.

Gachagua called on media owners, editors and journalists in Kenya to stand together in defence of editorial independence and resist political pressure.

“I call on all media houses, the journalists, and the editors to stand in solidarity with one another. Do not be compromised, do not be threatened, or intimidated. Stand firm and speak the truth for the people of Kenya. You are the last line of defence.”

He also appealed to international organisations that champion press freedom to closely monitor developments affecting journalists in both Kenya and Uganda.

Concluding his address, Gachagua urged citizens to defend media freedom, saying a free and independent press remains vital to the protection of democracy and public accountability.

“A society may endure without a government for a while, but no free society can endure without a free media.”