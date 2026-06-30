Omanyo calls for justice after KMTC student Laura Wesonga dies in alleged police crossfire in Busia

ODM Acting Secretary-General Catherine Omanyo on Tuesday condemned the death of Laura Wesonga, a Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) student who was allegedly killed after being caught in crossfire during a police operation in Marachi Estate, Busia Town, calling for justice and urging residents to remain peaceful.

According to reports, Wesonga was returning home from the gym on Monday evening when gunfire erupted during a confrontation between police officers and suspected members of the "Jobless" gang.

She was reportedly struck during the exchange, prompting leaders in Busia to demand an independent investigation into the circumstances surrounding her death.

In a statement issued on June 30, 2026, Omanyo described the incident as a heartbreaking loss, expressing condolences to Wesonga's family, friends and loved ones.

"It is heartbreaking that we continue to lose our young people in this way. Laura Wesonga was simply going about her normal life when it was cruelly cut short yesterday evening. My deepest condolences go to her family, friends, and all those who knew and loved her. May God grant you strength during this painful time."

The Busia Woman Rep also defended the constitutional rights of Kenyans to freely live, work and conduct business anywhere in the country, saying no one should be intimidated or forced to leave any part of Kenya.

"As clearly stated in the Constitution of Kenya, specifically Article 39(3) of the Constitution of Kenya, 'Every citizen has the right to enter, remain in and reside anywhere in Kenya.' Busia belongs to all Kenyans, and no one from this county or any part of our country should ever feel unsafe or be forced to leave any place they have a constitutional right to live, work or conduct business."

She said she would continue defending every Kenyan's constitutional right to reside and conduct business freely across the country.

The ODM official further insisted that criminal allegations should be handled through the justice system rather than through unlawful acts that place innocent lives at risk.

"Where there are credible allegations against individuals accused of breaking the law, it is the responsibility of the police to arrest them and ensure they face justice through the courts of law, not through reckless, unlawful and primitive actions that endanger innocent lives."

Omanyo also questioned the effectiveness of the National Cohesion and Integration Commission and the Independent Policing Oversight Authority, calling on both institutions to account for their performance.

"National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) and Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) must explain to Kenyans why they continue to appear ineffective despite being funded by taxpayers."

She appealed to Busia residents to remain calm and embrace peaceful coexistence.

"I call upon the residents of Busia to remain peaceful. We must choose peaceful coexistence over division. Let us talk to one another. Let us respect one another. Let us uphold the values that unite us as Kenyans. We are One People. One Nation."

The circumstances surrounding Wesonga's death remain under scrutiny as leaders continue to call for an independent investigation into the police operation and accountability if any officer is found to have acted outside the law.