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Morara Kebaso to contest Borabu seat on Jubilee Party ticket, pauses INJECT movement

Politics · David Abonyo ·
Morara Kebaso to contest Borabu seat on Jubilee Party ticket, pauses INJECT movement
Inject Party Leader, Morara Kebaso on a Radio Generation interview on Tuesday,February 24, 2026. PHOTO/Ignatius Openje/RG
In Summary

The move represents a major shift for Kebaso, who emerged as a prominent national figure during the 2024 Gen Z protests before later launching the Injection of National Justice, Economic and Civic Transformation (INJECT) Party as an alternative platform aimed at challenging traditional political structures.

Political activist Morara Kebaso has announced that he will contest the Borabu parliamentary seat under the banner of Jubilee Party, effectively placing his youth-focused INJECT movement on hold as political realignments ahead of the 2027 General Election continue to take shape.

The move represents a major shift for Kebaso, who emerged as a prominent national figure during the 2024 Gen Z protests before later launching the Injection of National Justice, Economic and Civic Transformation (INJECT) Party as an alternative platform aimed at challenging traditional political structures.

Speaking during an interview on Obinna Show Live on Monday, Kebaso said his decision was informed largely by political realities in Nyamira County and the wider Gusii region, where he believes Jubilee maintains significant influence.

"INJECT Party itakaa kwa Kabati, kwa saa hizi tunafanya kazi na chama cha Dr Fred Matiang’i, Jubilee Party. Yes, I have joined the Jubilee Party; we have to go with the realities of the politics of the day," he said.

Kebaso also confirmed that he intends to vie for the Borabu parliamentary seat in the 2027 elections through the party associated with Fred Matiang’i, who currently serves as Jubilee deputy party leader and has emerged as a key opposition figure ahead of the next presidential race.

Explaining his reasoning further, Kebaso suggested that electoral realities at the grassroots level required strategic political choices.

"Pale Borabu, ama Nyamira County, ama Gusii region, huwezi kutaja kitu ingine. Lazima ikuwe Jubilee and you know you don’t want to make people emotional because they won’t even listen to the message that you have. They won’t even give you an opportunity to serve them," he said.

Kebaso's latest move represents a significant shift from the political message that initially propelled him into national attention.

In the aftermath of the 2024 anti-government demonstrations, he unveiled INJECT as a platform aimed at giving young leaders an alternative path into politics while promoting governance reforms, integrity and issue-driven leadership.

As part of that vision, he announced in 2025 that young aspirants seeking elective seats through the movement would receive free party tickets, saying the initiative was intended to remove financial barriers that often lock out youth participation in politics. Around the same period, he also steered the movement into the opposition fold, maintaining that its purpose was to provide practical alternatives rather than simply oppose the government.

"Our job is not to complain about this or that & him or her. Our mission is to offer solutions," he said then.

However, his decision to shift focus to Jubilee now places the future of INJECT under renewed scrutiny. The move also highlights the political calculations increasingly facing Kenya's younger leaders, many of whom must navigate between reform agendas and the realities of regional influence and established political networks.

Tags

Jubilee Party Morara Kebaso Nyamira County 2027 Elections Gusii region youth politics Borabu INJECT movement

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