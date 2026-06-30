Hot Topics World Cup 2026 world cup Iran United States NTSA Canada President William Ruto William Ruto

Liverpool striker in tears after scoring days following son’s death

News_RGK · Shadrack Andenga ·
Liverpool striker in tears after scoring days following son’s death
Cody Gakpo overcome by emotion. PHOTO/FIFA
In Summary

Last Saturday, his partner, model Noa van der Bij, announced that she had suffered a miscarriage, resulting in the loss of their unborn second child.

Cody Gakpo was in tears after scoring the opening goal in Holland’s last-32 clash against Morocco, a match they eventually lost 3-2 on penalties following a 1-1 draw after extra time at the Estadio Monterey in Guadalupe on Tuesday morning.

Last Saturday, his partner, model Noa van der Bij, announced that she had suffered a miscarriage, resulting in the loss of their unborn second child.

The couple had been expecting their second child together, with the baby due in October, but Gakpo chose to remain with the squad.

The Liverpool striker fell to his knees after scoring and was immediately swarmed by his teammates, who surrounded him in support.

Netherlands and Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk embraced Gakpo as the players walked back to their own half.

Gakpo started all of his country’s games at the World Cup, scoring three goals in total. However, he was substituted in the 113th minute against Morocco and did not take part in the penalty shootout that saw Holland eliminated, while Morocco advanced.

Tags

Liverpool FC Virgil van Dijk the Netherlands Cody Gakpo Gakpo

Comments

0
Loading comments...

Enjoyed this story? Share it with a friend:

Popular picks

Readers’ Favourites

Stories readers have returned to the most on RGK.

  1. 4
    Sports

    Omanyala getting better as Kipyegon supreme in Shanghai

  2. 5
    Global Affairs

    Iran says US has responded to its latest peace proposal

  3. 6
    Global Affairs

    Trump arrives in Beijing for high-stakes talks with Xi Jinping

  4. 7
    Global Affairs

    Trump escalates trade pressure on Europe, sets 25% tariff on imported cars and trucks

  5. 8
    Sports

    Skater Kiarie finally gets state recognition after public uproar

  6. 9
    Sports

    Skater Kiarie injured but wins double gold for Kenya in Egypt

  7. 10
    News

    African health stakeholders protest against WHO's Pandemic Agreement

  8. 11
    Politics

    Matiang’i calls for rejection of Finance Bill, 2026, warns of rising insecurity

  9. 12
    Health and Wellness

    No Ebola case reported in Kenya, Duale says as screening intensifies

  10. 13
    Global Affairs

    Trump announces US “Project Freedom” to escort ships in Strait of Hormuz

  11. 14
    Sports

    KNF confirms 21 for East Africa tourney in Nairobi

  12. 15
    Sports

    KWBF selects four for Turkey World Ability Youth Games

Stay Bold. Stay Informed.
Be the first to know about Kenya's breaking stories and exclusive updates. Tap 'Yes, Thanks' and never miss a moment of bold insights from Radio Generation Kenya.