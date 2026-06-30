Liverpool striker in tears after scoring days following son’s death

Cody Gakpo was in tears after scoring the opening goal in Holland’s last-32 clash against Morocco, a match they eventually lost 3-2 on penalties following a 1-1 draw after extra time at the Estadio Monterey in Guadalupe on Tuesday morning.

Last Saturday, his partner, model Noa van der Bij, announced that she had suffered a miscarriage, resulting in the loss of their unborn second child.

The couple had been expecting their second child together, with the baby due in October, but Gakpo chose to remain with the squad.

The Liverpool striker fell to his knees after scoring and was immediately swarmed by his teammates, who surrounded him in support.

Netherlands and Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk embraced Gakpo as the players walked back to their own half.

Gakpo started all of his country’s games at the World Cup, scoring three goals in total. However, he was substituted in the 113th minute against Morocco and did not take part in the penalty shootout that saw Holland eliminated, while Morocco advanced.