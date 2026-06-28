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Gakpo suffers personal loss ahead of Morocco clash

World-Cup-2026 · Shadrack Andenga ·
Gakpo suffers personal loss ahead of Morocco clash
Cody Gakpo. PHOTO/Sky Sports
In Summary

Van der Bij revealed the heartbreaking news on Instagram on Saturday, posting a picture of the couple holding hands over a blanket and a knitted hat.

Cody Gakpo’s partner, Noa van der Bij, has confirmed the loss of the couple’s unborn son, Elijah, following a miscarriage.

Van der Bij revealed the heartbreaking news on Instagram on Saturday, posting a picture of the couple holding hands over a blanket and a knitted hat.

“With broken hearts, we share the devastating news that our baby boy passed away during pregnancy. Thank you for your love and support. Elijah Raphael Gakpo. Forever loved. Forever our son,” she wrote.

In a follow-up Instagram story, Noa shared a picture of a lit candle in a church alongside a touching message.

“We went to church to light a candle. Afterwards, we walked to the church playground with our son Samuel. There was only one other child there. His name was Elijah.

“There could not have been a more beautiful sign from God. He reminded us that our little boy is never far away,” she added.

The 27-year-old Liverpool forward is currently on international duty with the Netherlands at the World Cup, while Noa is in the United States supporting him during the tournament.

The Netherlands are set to face Morocco in the Round of 32 next Tuesday at Estadio Monterrey in Guadalupe. The match could be another key moment for Gakpo, who has already scored two goals in this year’s tournament.

Since making his World Cup debut in Qatar in 2022, Gakpo has played seven matches and scored five goals for the Dutch national team.

The news of his family’s loss comes as the Netherlands continue their campaign in search of a first World Cup title since finishing runners-up to Spain in the 2010 final in South Africa.

Tags

Netherlands Cody Gakpo Noa van der Bij

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