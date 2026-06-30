Kindiki reaffirms push to transform prisons through rehabilitation reforms

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has reaffirmed the government’s commitment to overhauling Kenya’s correctional system, saying ongoing prison reforms are aimed at improving living conditions for inmates, strengthening rehabilitation programmes and preparing offenders for successful reintegration into society.

Speaking through his Chief of Staff, Dr Christopher Wanjau, during the handover of essential supplies to Nairobi West Prison on Tuesday, Kindiki said the government remains focused on transforming prisons from punishment centres into institutions that promote rehabilitation, skills development and personal growth.

He said the reforms are being supported through continued investment in upgrading correctional facilities and expanding programmes designed to equip inmates with practical skills that can help them rebuild their lives after serving their sentences.

“The journey of reforming our prisons and other correctional facilities is on course to enable them to comprehensively and meaningfully rehabilitate citizens who, in one way or the other, have been in conflict with the law and serving time in the institutions.”

Kindiki noted that the government had committed substantial financial, human and material resources towards improving prison infrastructure and supporting rehabilitation efforts across the country.

According to the Deputy President, the investments are intended to ensure inmates receive relevant training, knowledge and mentorship that can help them become productive members of society upon release.

“The government has invested a substantial amount of resources, financial, human, and material, to facilitate coordinated, sustainable, and comprehensive rehabilitation of all inmates in the correctional facilities. This includes equipping them with necessary and relevant knowledge and expertise that will help transform them and make their reintegration back to the society successful and beneficial.”

Kindiki also urged Kenyans to embrace and support former inmates after they complete their sentences, saying community acceptance is critical to the success of rehabilitation programmes.

“This is possible when we give them opportunities to earn an honest living from the skills, training and mentorship received through the Prisons Reforms Programme.”

The remarks were made during the handover of 980 mattresses and other essential items to Nairobi West Prison as part of efforts to improve the welfare of inmates and conditions within correctional facilities.

Correctional Services Principal Secretary Salome Beacco welcomed the government’s support, saying the donation would help improve accommodation standards and the overall well-being of inmates at the facility.

She said enhancing living conditions remains a key pillar of broader reforms being undertaken within the correctional system.

“This thoughtful gesture reflects the Government’s unwavering commitment to improving the welfare of persons in custody and strengthening the correctional system as an integral component of the administration of justice.”

Beacco said the State Department for Correctional Services has adopted a whole-of-government approach in implementing reforms aimed at making prisons centres of rehabilitation and personal transformation.

She noted that decent accommodation and humane conditions are necessary for rehabilitation programmes to succeed and for inmates to acquire skills that can support their transition back into society.

“Decent living conditions are fundamental to creating an environment where correctional programmes can thrive and where offenders are empowered to reform, acquire skills, and successfully reintegrate into society upon release.”

The reforms form part of the government’s wider agenda to modernise correctional facilities while reducing repeat offences through education, vocational training and rehabilitation initiatives.

Also present during the event were Commissioner General of Prisons Patrick Aranduh, Deputy Commissioner General of Prisons Jane Kirii and other senior prison officers, who reaffirmed their support for ongoing efforts to improve prison conditions and strengthen rehabilitation services across the country.