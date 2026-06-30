One killed, two injured as Huruma protests over missing youths turn deadly

A fresh wave of protests over the disappearance of two young men from Huruma left one person dead and two others nursing injuries on Tuesday, as residents once again poured into the streets demanding answers over their whereabouts.

The demonstrations, which spread across parts of Mathare and neighbouring estates, disrupted transport and business activities for hours as protesters erected roadblocks and engaged police in running battles.

The latest fatality brings the number of people killed since the protests began last week to two.

Residents have been demanding the release of Abdulaziz Duba Molu, popularly known as Zizo, and Maxwell Kiarie, who have not been seen since last week. Their disappearance has fuelled growing anger in the area, with families, friends and local residents insisting they be produced and their whereabouts disclosed.

On Tuesday, groups of protesters blocked sections of Outer Ring Road and roads passing through Huruma, Kiamaiko and Kariobangi North using stones and other objects. The roadblocks paralysed movement and forced many businesses to remain closed for the better part of the day.

Police later moved in and fired teargas to disperse the crowds and reopen the roads.

Authorities said the individuals who were shot had allegedly been involved in criminal activities during the demonstrations, including attacking members of the public, robbing residents and obstructing roads. However, another senior police officer said investigations had been launched to establish the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

By around 1pm, police had regained control of some of the affected areas and cleared sections of Outer Ring Road, allowing traffic to resume.

Several residents reported losing valuables during the chaos as criminal elements allegedly took advantage of the unrest.

Tuesday's demonstrations marked the third major protest over the disappearance of the two men. Residents have repeatedly taken to the streets demanding that those holding them reveal their whereabouts.

Although there has been no official communication on who may be responsible for the disappearance, some locals believe state agencies could be involved.

Attention has largely centred on Zizo, who had previously been arrested during a police operation targeting a gang suspected of firearm-related crimes in Nairobi.

According to police records, detectives launched investigations after establishing a pattern in which women allegedly targeted revellers in entertainment joints, drugged them and stole firearms and other valuables from them.

The stolen weapons were then allegedly passed to male accomplices who used them in criminal activities in various neighbourhoods.

Investigations led officers to two women who were arrested in Kayole. Police said a search at their rented residence resulted in the recovery of 15 rounds of ammunition.

The women later directed detectives to Umoja 3, where additional suspects were arrested, before leading them to Huruma kwa Chege, where Zizo was taken into custody.

Police said information obtained from him led officers to a house in Kiamaiko, where two pistols identified as a Ceska and a Falcon, together with three live rounds of ammunition, were recovered.

Preliminary findings indicated that one of the firearms had earlier been stolen from an inspector attached to Mowlem Police Station in Kamukunji after he was allegedly attacked by members of the gang in June 2024.

Police have since linked Zizo to robbery activities and drug trafficking.

However, despite those allegations, there has been no official confirmation regarding who is holding him or the reasons behind his disappearance. He has also not been presented before a court, which would ordinarily happen if he had been formally arrested.

The current unrest follows similar protests staged in Huruma last week, when residents blocked roads for two consecutive days while demanding Zizo's release.

Those demonstrations ended in violence, leaving one person dead and property damaged as anti-riot police battled protesters.

Nairobi police commander Issa Mohamud said investigations into the latest shooting are ongoing.