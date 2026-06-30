26 Kenyans evacuated from South Africa as over 200 register for repatriation

The Kenyan government has stepped up efforts to evacuate its citizens from South Africa, with the first group of evacuees arriving safely in Nairobi as authorities continue to coordinate the return of more nationals affected by the security situation.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the State Department for Diaspora Affairs said 26 Kenyans arrived at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) on Tuesday morning after being evacuated from South Africa. The returnees were received by government officials and provided with consular assistance and psychosocial support upon arrival.

The government said the evacuation is being coordinated through a multi-agency team that activated emergency protocols on Sunday to facilitate the safe movement of Kenyans from South Africa.

“Today morning, 26 Kenyans were received at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) from South Africa where they were assisted on arrival with consular services and psychosocial support,” the statement said.

Authorities added that the repatriation exercise is ongoing, with more than 60 additional Kenyans expected to arrive later in the day as alternative travel arrangements continue to be made for other citizens seeking to return home.

“The Government is also facilitating alternative travel arrangements for additional citizens and will continue repatriation efforts until all who wish to return are safely home,” the statement said.

The latest update comes as the government continues to monitor the situation in South Africa while working closely with diplomatic missions and other agencies to ensure the safety and welfare of Kenyan nationals.

The State Department urged Kenyans who remain in South Africa to take extra precautions as the evacuation exercise continues.

Among the safety measures outlined are avoiding protest areas and large public gatherings where violence may occur, staying indoors whenever possible during demonstrations, carrying valid identification at all times, and complying with instructions from South African authorities.

The government also advised Kenyan citizens to keep in close contact with the Kenya High Commission in Pretoria, monitor local media for updates, and seek guidance from Kenyan diaspora leaders.

“Avoid protest areas and large gatherings where violence may occur; stay indoors where possible, particularly during demonstrations; carry valid identification at all times and present it to authorized officers when required,” the advisory stated.

Kenyans were further urged to refrain from engaging in confrontations with individuals or groups displaying hostile behaviour.

For those requiring urgent assistance, the government encouraged affected citizens to contact the Kenya High Commission in Pretoria or the 24-hour Diaspora Response and Call Centre operated by the State Department for Diaspora Affairs.

The ministry reiterated its commitment to protecting Kenyans living and working abroad, saying it would continue to provide verified information throughout the evacuation process.

“The Government of Kenya will continue to provide regular, verified updates on this exercise even as it remains steadfast in its duty to champion and protect the welfare of Kenyans abroad,” the State Department for Diaspora Affairs said.

The ongoing repatriation operation is expected to continue until all Kenyan nationals who wish to leave South Africa have been safely evacuated and reunited with their families.