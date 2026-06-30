Cabinet activates El Niño response plan as Kindiki takes charge of national preparedness

The government has launched an early nationwide response to the looming El Niño season, placing Deputy President Kithure Kindiki at the centre of efforts to prepare the country for possible floods, displacement and other weather-related disruptions expected later this year.

The decision was reached during a Cabinet meeting chaired by the President at State House, Nairobi, on Tuesday, where ministers approved the creation of an Ad Hoc Cabinet Committee on El Niño Preparedness and Response to coordinate planning and intervention measures across government agencies.

As part of its mandate, the committee has been instructed to immediately operationalise a National El Niño Contingency Plan designed to help the country respond swiftly and effectively to any emergencies linked to the anticipated weather conditions.

According to the Cabinet, the plan brings together a range of preventive and response measures, including flood control activities, identification of evacuation centres, shelter arrangements for affected communities, drainage maintenance, strengthening of roads and bridges exposed to weather damage, and the deployment of emergency equipment and medical supplies to strategic locations.

Authorities will also issue advisories to farmers to help them prepare for changing weather patterns, while a contingency fund will be established to support emergency relief, recovery programmes and rehabilitation efforts where necessary.

The government said the interventions are intended to improve preparedness levels and ensure institutions are ready to respond in a coordinated manner should the expected El Niño conditions materialise.

The move comes as international agencies raise concern over the growing likelihood of a powerful El Niño event that could affect millions of people across different regions of the world in the months ahead.

A report released by the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and the World Food Programme (WFP) warns that countries vulnerable to climate shocks should begin preparations now to reduce the impact on food production, livelihoods and local economies.

Kenya is among 22 countries identified in the report as being exposed to elevated risks associated with El Niño between late 2026 and early 2027.

"An El Nino is forming, and millions of food-insecure people are in its path. Strong El Nino conditions are developing, threatening food security, agriculture and livelihoods across multiple regions into 2027," the report says.

"This El Nino is expected to bring significantly drier conditions to Southern Africa, Central America, parts of Asia and the Pacific, and Eastern Africa, while increasing the likelihood of floods and storms in the Horn of Africa and parts of Asia."

The report places Kenya among countries requiring urgent preparedness and anticipatory action before the weather phenomenon reaches its peak.

FAO and WFP said the countries were selected after examining weather forecasts, previous El Niño patterns, levels of food insecurity, agricultural seasons and each country's ability to respond to emergencies.

The agencies noted that Kenya is among countries where efforts are already underway to strengthen preparedness and refine response plans ahead of the anticipated impacts.

The report says the two organisations are "strengthening readiness efforts and supporting the development or refinement of anticipatory action plans considering forecast El Nino risks."

To support these efforts, FAO and WFP are appealing for $202 million, equivalent to about Sh26 billion, to help vulnerable communities take protective measures before disasters occur.

The agencies argue that investing in preparedness can reduce humanitarian needs and protect lives and livelihoods before conditions worsen.

"For the first time, the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) and the World Food Programme (WFP) are issuing a joint, forward-looking appeal for anticipatory action at scale," the report says.

"The two agencies are positioned to immediately support 1.2 million people at risk from the predicted El Nino impacts. An additional USD 167 million (Sh21.6 billion) would extend anticipatory assistance to 7.6 million more."

For Kenya and the wider Eastern Africa region, the report indicates that excessive rainfall and flooding remain the biggest concern if El Niño develops as forecast.

The agencies explain that while some parts of the world may experience reduced rainfall during El Niño periods, countries in the Horn of Africa are more likely to face wetter conditions and flood-related emergencies.

"By contrast, between October and December, in the bimodal areas of the Horn of Africa, including Somalia, Kenya, Uganda and eastern Ethiopia, El Nino is linked to an increased risk of above-average rainfall and flooding," the report says.

"Global models already indicate a high probability of wetter-than-normal conditions during this season."

The report warns that such conditions could destroy crops, damage roads and other infrastructure, trigger livestock disease outbreaks and force communities to leave their homes.

Among the key threats highlighted for Eastern Africa are "crop losses and damage to agricultural infrastructure", "livestock disease outbreaks, reduced milk production and animal losses", and "population displacement and disruption of livelihoods."

FAO and WFP say there is still a window for governments and humanitarian partners to act before the worst effects are felt.

The agencies recommend measures such as issuing early warning information, providing financial support to vulnerable households, distributing farm inputs, improving water storage systems, vaccinating livestock and strengthening flood protection infrastructure.