Kenya secures fresh US health partnership in drive for sustainable medical services

Kenya is set to strengthen its response to major infectious diseases and reduce reliance on donor-funded health programmes after the Cabinet approved a new cooperation framework with the United States aimed at supporting critical healthcare services across the country.

The Kenya-United States Health Cooperation Framework was approved during a Cabinet meeting chaired by President William Ruto at State House, Nairobi, on Tuesday.

Cabinet said the agreement will provide a structured platform for continued collaboration between the two countries in the health sector while supporting ongoing efforts to build a stronger and more sustainable healthcare system.

Under the framework, Kenya and the United States will work together to enhance the fight against HIV, malaria, tuberculosis and emerging disease outbreaks through improved disease monitoring, stronger laboratory networks, expanded use of digital health technologies and a more dependable supply of medical commodities.

"In healthcare, Cabinet endorsed the Kenya-United States Health Cooperation Framework to sustain collaboration in combating HIV, malaria, TB and emerging infectious diseases while strengthening Kenya’s transition to a more self-reliant health system," the dispatch from Cabinet reads.

A key component of the agreement is the planned transition of more than 13,000 frontline health workers currently supported through United States programmes into Kenya's public health system as the government seeks to strengthen local ownership of essential healthcare services.

The approval comes amid broader government efforts to improve healthcare delivery and secure stable funding for critical medical programmes.

At the same meeting, Cabinet approved the Sh4.5 billion Mother-and-Child Lifeline Initiative, a joint undertaking between the government and Amsons Group that will expand specialised care for mothers and newborns in several parts of the country.

The project includes the construction of 10 Level 4 and Level 5 Mother and Child hospitals in Magadi Road in Nairobi, Galmagalla in Fafi, Garissa County, Siakago in Embu County, Kisumu County Referral Hospital, Kabichbich in West Pokot, Huruma in Uasin Gishu, Tudor in Mombasa, Bahati in Nakuru, Samburu in Kwale and Chebunyo in Bomet.

Cabinet said the initiative will complement the Sh7.8 billion second phase of the Kenya-Austria Mother and Child – Our Future Project, which is expected to upgrade maternal and neonatal healthcare services at Kenyatta National Hospital.

"Together, the initiatives will expand specialised healthcare, strengthen the health workforce and improve outcomes for mothers and newborns," the dispatch reads.

The latest approvals highlight the government's focus on strengthening healthcare infrastructure, expanding access to specialised treatment and building a workforce capable of meeting the country's growing healthcare needs.