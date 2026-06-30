NTSA warns against M-PESA payments for traffic fines

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has directed motorists to pay traffic fines only through designated Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) branches and authorised KCB Mtaani agents, warning that payments made through M-PESA or other unofficial channels will not be recognised.

In a public notice issued on Tuesday, the authority said the move is aimed at ensuring all traffic penalty payments are properly recorded, processed and linked to the correct offence notices, while reducing delays in clearing fines.

NTSA noted that the guidelines are part of efforts to improve efficiency in the collection and management of traffic fines and to protect motorists from making payments through unauthorised channels.

“Pay your fines the right way and avoid delays.”

According to the authority, motorists have two approved options when settling traffic penalties. They can either make a cash deposit directly at a designated KCB branch into the official NTSA account or deposit cash through an authorised KCB Mtaani agent, who will then remit the money to the same account.

“Motorists should deposit cash directly into the official account either at a designated KCB branch or through an authorised KCB Mtaani agent. M-PESA payments are not accepted.”

The authority stressed that mobile money transfers are not recognised as an official method of paying traffic fines and cautioned motorists against sending money to individuals claiming to facilitate the process.

“No M-PESA payments are accepted. Do not send money via M-PESA to any individual for fine payments.”

To ensure payments are accurately captured in its system, NTSA instructed motorists to deposit fines into its official account held at KCB Bank. The account is registered under the name Project Usalama Barabarani, Account Number 1350377341, at KCB Bank Kenya Limited’s Moi Avenue Branch.

According to the authority, using the designated account is necessary to ensure payments are reflected in the enforcement system and matched with the relevant offence.

NTSA further outlined the details that must accompany every payment transaction to enable proper identification and processing.

“When receiving a payment, the cashier must ensure the following information is captured in the transaction narration or designated system fields: Vehicle Registration Number, Fine Reference Number or Ticket Number issued by the NTSA enforcement system, Amount, and Contact Mobile Number of the payer.”

The authority said capturing the required information will help reduce errors, improve tracking of payments and ensure fines are cleared without unnecessary delays.

It also reminded motorists that only payments made through the official account and approved banking channels will be accepted.

“Always use the official account and approved branches or agents. This ensures your payment is recorded and your fine is cleared.”

The payment guidelines come as NTSA continues implementing the Minor Traffic Offences enforcement framework, which allows motorists accused of minor traffic offences to either pay prescribed penalties or contest the charges in court.

The framework was introduced to improve road safety, promote compliance with traffic laws and reduce lengthy court processes through technology-based enforcement while easing pressure on the judiciary.

NTSA Director-General Nashon Kondiwa recently stated that the fines remain in force despite ongoing court cases challenging parts of the programme. He explained that court orders affected only the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) component and did not stop the implementation of the Minor Traffic Offences Rules that continue to guide traffic enforcement across the country.

The authority said the approved payment process supports its wider efforts to enhance accountability, transparency and efficiency in the handling of traffic penalties while ensuring motorists follow the correct procedures.

NTSA also urged road users to comply with both traffic regulations and the prescribed payment channels, saying this contributes to safer roads for all users.

As part of the notice, the authority concluded with its road safety message: “Keep our roads safe.”