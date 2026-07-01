Morara Kebaso claims goons moved to block his Borabu project inspections

Inject Party leader and Borabu parliamentary aspirant Morara Kebaso has claimed that a routine visit to inspect public projects in Borabu turned tense after he was allegedly confronted by a group of suspected goons who warned him against continuing with his oversight activities in the constituency.

Kebaso said the incident happened outside the Deputy County Commissioner's office shortly after he held discussions on insecurity in the area, accusing political interests of using intimidation to discourage scrutiny of development projects funded with public money.

Speaking during a Radio Generation interview on Wednesday, Kebaso said the confrontation occurred after he visited the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) office to inspect a water tank project before proceeding to the Deputy County Commissioner's office.

According to him, the meeting with the administrator focused on rising cases of cattle theft and possible measures that local security agencies could take to strengthen coordination with residents.

"I went to meet the new Deputy County Commissioner because his office is just next to the CDF office. I wanted to tell him about this issue of insecurity so that, as the Sub-County Security Committee, together with the AP commander, they do the necessary because we have anti-stock theft police posts at the border between Borabu and Bomet County."

Kebaso said he intended to share information on security weaknesses and suggest ways of addressing the problem, arguing that livestock theft had previously been brought under control.

"I was trying to speak to him about how we can support him with information sharing, what they should do, what I have identified to be the gaps, the laziness and the mistakes so that we manage this problem. When Dr Fred Matiang'i was the Cabinet Secretary for Interior, it disappeared. So what has changed since then? It is just a leadership problem."

His remarks come as Borabu continues to grapple with livestock theft, particularly along the borders with Bomet and Narok counties, where stolen animals are often moved through forested routes after night raids.

The security challenge has been a recurring concern among residents and leaders. Borabu MP Patrick Osero previously revealed that at least 12 cattle were stolen within a two-week period in June 2025, while the constituency was being served by only about 20 Anti-Stock Theft Unit officers, prompting calls for additional security personnel.

Nyamira County's development plan also identifies insecurity along the borders with Bomet, Kericho and Narok counties as a major challenge. The plan proposes measures such as enhanced livestock branding, stronger cooperation with national security agencies and improved surveillance to curb stock theft and protect farmers.

Kebaso further alleged that as he left the Deputy County Commissioner's office, a group of individuals approached him and questioned him about the projects he intended to inspect.

According to him, he deliberately gave them false information about his next destination because he had already completed the inspection they appeared keen to stop.

"They asked me which project I was going to. I told them I was going to Kenyoro SDA Primary, but I had already finished there. The video was already in my phone. That was just a decoy."

The politician has become widely known for independently inspecting government-funded projects and documenting their status on the ground. Through the initiative, he has travelled across the country assessing whether projects financed with public funds have been completed as reported.

Since 2024, he has visited projects in at least 18 counties, documenting stalled roads, schools, hospitals and other public infrastructure while comparing conditions on the ground with official records.

The campaign has attracted considerable public attention and has also prompted a government commitment to undertake wider inspections of development projects across the country.

Despite the alleged confrontation, Kebaso said he was not intimidated and maintained that those involved were familiar figures within the community.

"What I like about our goons is that they are known. In the village everybody is known. You know them, you know their homes and where they come from."

He also praised his security team for remaining calm throughout the incident, saying their responsibility was to prevent situations from escalating rather than engage in violence.