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Unpopular Ecuador manager resigns after World Cup defeat

World-Cup-2026 · Shadrack Andenga ·
Unpopular Ecuador manager resigns after World Cup defeat
Sebastian Beccacece looks dejected after the match as Ecuador are eliminated from the World Cup. PHOTO/Reuters
In Summary

The Argentine coach had faced criticism from fans throughout the tournament, with reports of confrontations between travelling Ecuador supporters and his family, as many called for his resignation.

Sebastian Beccacece has stepped down as Ecuador manager after the South American side was eliminated from the World Cup following a 2-0 defeat to Mexico on Tuesday at the Azteca Stadium in Mexico City.

The Argentine coach had faced criticism from fans throughout the tournament, with reports of confrontations between travelling Ecuador supporters and his family, as many called for his resignation.

“I am very sorry I didn’t make it into the hearts of the Ecuadorian fans,” Beccacece said in an apology.

“Our contract ended with the World Cup,” added the coach, who was appointed in August 2024.

“I don’t think we achieved what we promised, to make this the best World Cup ever. It is my turn to say goodbye,” he said.

Ecuador lost 1-0 to Ivory Coast in their opening Group E match and later played out a goalless draw against Curaçao.

They then came from behind to beat Germany 2-1 in their final group match, securing a place in the Round of 32 as one of the best third-placed teams. The qualification marked only the second time Ecuador had reached the knockout stage of a World Cup.

Beccacece becomes the seventh coach to leave his role during the tournament, following the departures of Marcelo Bielsa of Uruguay, Steve Clarke of Scotland, Miroslav Koubek of the Czech Republic, Ronald Koeman of the Netherlands, Sabri Lamouchi of Tunisia, and Hong Myung-bo of South Korea.

Tags

world cup Sebastian Beccacece Azteca Stadium Curaçao.

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