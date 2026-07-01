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Arsenal defender red-carded for covering his mouth

News_RGK · Shadrack Andenga ·
Arsenal defender red-carded for covering his mouth
Arsenal defender Piero Hincapie pictured in yellow during his side's clash against Mexico when he was red carded for covering his mouth. PHOTO/FIFA
In Summary

The 24-year-old covered his mouth while speaking to Mexico striker Santiago Gimenez during stoppage time in the second half, as Ecuador headed out of the tournament.

Arsenal and Ecuador defender Piero Hincapie became the second player at the 2026 World Cup to be sent off for covering his mouth while confronting an opponent during Ecuador’s 2-0 defeat to Mexico on Tuesday evening at the Mexico City Stadium.

The 24-year-old covered his mouth while speaking to Mexico striker Santiago Gimenez during stoppage time in the second half, as Ecuador headed out of the tournament.

Slovenian referee Slavko Vincic did not initially spot the incident, but later issued Hincapie a red card after being advised by the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) to review the footage on the pitchside monitor.

Hincapie follows Paraguay winger Miguel Almiron, who also fell foul of FIFA’s new tournament rule regarding players covering their mouths during confrontations.

It should also be remembered that Hincapie was sent off earlier in the tournament against Turkey during the group stage, although Ecuador went on to win that match 1-0.

Tags

2026 World Cup FIFA Ecuador Video assistant referee Mexico City Stadium.

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