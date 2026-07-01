Caleb Amisi fires back at Savula over alleged links to Ruto camp

Saboti MP Caleb Amisi has strongly denied claims that he is engaging with President William Ruto's administration, accusing Kakamega Deputy Governor Ayub Savula of spreading false political narratives aimed at creating divisions among leaders pushing for change.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Amisi defended his position within the opposition, dismissed reports linking him to political dealings with the government, and renewed his call for a new generation of leaders focused on accountability, economic justice and democratic reforms.

The legislator was responding to remarks attributed to Savula during a KTN News programme, where the deputy governor allegedly suggested that Amisi was involved in discussions or political arrangements with the government.

Savula has in recent months emerged as one of the vocal supporters of Ruto's 2027 re-election bid and has defended his political positions during several media appearances.

Reacting to the claims, Amisi termed the allegations unfounded and politically motivated.

"I have taken note of the unfortunate remarks and propaganda being circulated suggesting that I am engaged in conversations or political arrangements with the William Ruto regime. These allegations are false, reckless, and intended to sow division within those who seek genuine change in Kenya."

Addressing Savula directly, the MP urged him to refrain from what he described as careless political commentary.

"To my friend Ayub Savula, whom I have known for many years, I say this respectfully: this is no longer the season for political jokes or careless speculation. Unlike you, some of us are well brought up, well mannered, well schooled, well cultured and highly principled. Ideology has been the bastion of my political journey. Millions of Kenyans have made a conscious and determined decision. This struggle is too serious to be trivialized by unfounded accusations."

Amisi also used the statement to reaffirm his commitment to the Linda Mwananchi movement, which he has consistently described as an independent, youth-driven political platform.

The lawmaker has previously argued that the movement should maintain its independence and avoid being absorbed into the United Opposition coalition linked to former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua. According to him, joining traditional political formations could weaken the ideals that emerged from the Gen Z-led push for accountability, economic justice and transformational leadership.

He maintained that the movement should remain focused on ordinary citizens and not become an extension of established political interests.

The MP further expressed concern over what he termed growing intolerance within opposition circles, accusing some leaders of branding young politicians as infiltrators whenever they express independent views.

"It is disappointing that some individuals within the opposition have assumed the role of 'prefecting' others and labeling young upcoming leaders as moles at the slightest opportunity. No individual or political faction has the monopoly of determining who qualifies to belong to the movement for democratic change. Our unity must be founded on truth, integrity and shared ideals—not suspicion, propaganda or personality cults."

Amisi also defended his role during the 2024 Gen Z protests, drawing a contrast between his actions and those of Savula during the demonstrations.

"While you were issuing shoot-to-kill orders and dining with the repressive regime during the Gen Z protest in 2024, I was in the trenches fighting against injustices, government excesses and police brutality. We sang 'kufa dereva kufa makanga'. The opposition politics has not cleansed you."

The legislator went on to reject ethnic-based politics, saying the country's future depends on unity rather than tribal alignments.

"Kenya will not defeat authoritarianism by returning to the failed politics of tribal mobilization. The young people who awakened this country reminded us that Kenya belongs to all its citizens regardless of ethnicity. Their movement was leaderless, fearless and tribeless. That spirit must not be sacrificed on the altar of old political habits."

Amisi concluded by calling for political renewal led by a new generation of leaders, saying the country requires a leadership approach centred on justice, opportunity and accountability.

"Our generation seeks economic justice, opportunity, accountability and the completion of Kenya's Fourth Liberation. We must be prepared to disturb the stubborn status quo or forget about preaching change every election cycle. Kenya needs a renaissance."