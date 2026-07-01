MPs demand action as complaints mount over treatment of Kenyans working abroad

Growing concerns over the welfare of Kenyans seeking employment abroad dominated discussions in Parliament on Tuesday, as lawmakers pressed the National Employment Authority to tighten oversight of recruitment agencies, expand access to overseas opportunities and strengthen protections for migrant workers.

The concerns were raised during a meeting between the National Assembly Diaspora Affairs and Migrant Workers Committee and officials from the National Employment Authority (NEA), where members examined the state of labour migration and the challenges facing thousands of Kenyans pursuing jobs outside the country.

Appearing before the committee on Tuesday, NEA Director General Joseph Njue said labour migration continues to provide employment opportunities for many Kenyans while contributing valuable foreign exchange earnings through remittances.

He told members that the Authority is responsible for regulating private recruitment agencies, promoting ethical recruitment practices and working with foreign governments to secure employment opportunities for Kenyan workers.

Even so, lawmakers questioned whether enough was being done to ensure opportunities are distributed fairly across the country and that workers are protected from abuse before and after leaving Kenya.

Likoni MP Mishi Mboko called for stronger systems to share information on available jobs abroad, saying many Kenyans remain unaware of opportunities due to limited access to labour market information. She urged the Authority to ensure agreements signed with foreign countries create opportunities that benefit all regions of the country.

The legislator also raised concerns over the conduct of some recruitment agencies, saying complaints from job seekers have persisted for years.

"Many Kenyans are being conned and taken advantage of by agencies," she noted, while seeking clarification on measures being taken to protect migrant workers from exploitation.

Lang'ata MP Phelix Odiwuor challenged the Authority to broaden its search for employment opportunities by pursuing labour agreements with more African countries, arguing that the continent still offers untapped opportunities despite concerns related to xenophobia.

He also sought an explanation on how the government plans to address cases where workers abandon their jobs after arriving in foreign countries, warning that such incidents could affect Kenya's reputation among international employers.

Mombasa Woman Rep Zamzam Mohamed called for tougher measures to address the problem and emphasized the need for all parts of the country to benefit equally from overseas recruitment programmes.

The committee also turned its attention to worker training and preparedness, with Chairperson, Taita Taveta Woman Representative Lydia Haika expressing concern over the suspension of Training of Trainers programmes at the National Industrial Training Authority.

She said members learnt of the development during a recent visit to NITA and warned that the move had reduced the number of accredited institutions available to prepare Kenyans for employment opportunities abroad.

Responding to the issue, Njue said the programme was halted following a decline in enrolment. He noted that more awareness is needed to encourage participation and support the return of courses that help workers prepare for foreign labour markets.

He further disclosed that the Youth Enterprise Development Fund, which previously offered pre-departure training, no longer holds certification from NITA to conduct the programme, creating additional challenges in preparing workers before departure.

NEA Director General also appealed to the committee to support increased funding for the Authority, saying its current revenue streams, mainly sourced from recruitment agencies, are only sufficient to meet operational requirements.

He further urged lawmakers to support the proposed Labour Migration and Management Bill, saying it would equip the Authority with stronger powers to act against agencies involved in unethical recruitment practices and those sending Kenyans abroad without meeting the required standards.

Members of the committee maintained that stronger oversight, better training and greater accountability will be necessary to ensure Kenyans seeking opportunities abroad are protected and treated fairly throughout the migration process.