Sifuna: More Government MPs back Linda Mwananchi than Kenyans know

The Linda Mwananchi movement has more allies in government than many people realise, according to Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna, who says some MPs are supporting the outfit in private while publicly remaining on President William Ruto's side.

Speaking during an interview with a local radio station on Wednesday, July 1, 2026, Sifuna said a number of legislators who are currently aligned to the government have privately expressed support for the movement but are reluctant to make their positions known.

He said the lawmakers fear that openly associating themselves with Linda Mwananchi could put development projects in their constituencies at risk.

According to the senator, many of the projects being implemented in the affected constituencies were initiated through the national government, making some MPs cautious about taking a political stand that could be viewed as opposition to the administration.

“Many of them support us privately, but they are afraid to come out because they fear that President William Ruto might withdraw development projects from their constituencies,” Sifuna said.

Despite their reservations, Sifuna said several of the legislators have assured him that they intend to formally join the movement when they believe the political environment is more favourable.

He said the growing interest from leaders across different political formations demonstrates that the movement's message is resonating beyond its traditional support base.

Linda Mwananchi was initially associated with leaders who had broken ranks with the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM), but it has since attracted politicians from other parties and political camps.

Among the latest leaders to join the movement is Murang’a Governor Irungu Kang’ata, who recently left the United Democratic Alliance (UDA), aligned himself with Linda Mwananchi and announced the end of his political relationship with the ruling party.

The movement has also received a boost from the entry of former Law Society of Kenya (LSK) President Faith Odhiambo, who joined the outfit and declared her intention to seek an elective seat in Nairobi County.

The latest additions have strengthened the movement's profile as it continues positioning itself ahead of the 2027 General Election.