End of an Era as LeBron James parts ways with Lakers

LeBron James has officially ended his time with the Los Angeles Lakers, bringing down the curtain on an eight-year partnership that delivered an NBA championship, record-breaking achievements and some of the most memorable moments in the franchise's recent history.

The NBA superstar will continue his career elsewhere after spending the past eight seasons in Los Angeles, where he helped guide the Lakers to the 2020 NBA title and further strengthened his standing as one of basketball's greatest players.

His departure also concludes a unique chapter that saw him share the court with his son, Bronny James, following the younger James' arrival at the club in 2024.

While no destination has been confirmed, reports have indicated that the Golden State Warriors are among the teams interested in signing the league's all-time leading scorer.

Announcing the end of James' stay with the franchise, the Lakers paid tribute to the veteran star and his contribution to the club.

"LeBron James is one of the greatest athletes in history.

"We will always be grateful for his eight years with the Lakers - including the title he led us to in 2020, under the most difficult circumstances imaginable, and the countless records he broke in purple and gold.

"We wish him the best in his future, both on and off the court. He will always be a cherished member of the Lakers family."

James later responded on social media, thanking the organisation and supporters who stood by him during his time in Los Angeles.

"No, THANK YOU!"

The four-time NBA champion said it was "truly a honor" to represent the Lakers and carry forward the legacy built by generations of players before him.

"the greatness & legacies that came before me!

"Hope I made a few proud during my stint."

Even in his 41st year, James remained one of the league's most productive players. During the most recent season, he averaged 20.9 points, 7.2 assists and 6.1 rebounds for the Lakers.

His career achievements continue to set him apart from every player who has come before him. James is a 22-time All-Star, a four-time NBA champion and the NBA's all-time leader in both games played and points scored, with 1,622 appearances and 43,440 points.

The basketball icon entered the league in 2003 after being selected first overall in the NBA Draft by the Cleveland Cavaliers, his hometown team.

After seven seasons in Cleveland, he announced his move to the Miami Heat during the live television programme The Decision, a moment that became one of the most talked-about player moves in NBA history.

James later returned to the Cavaliers and delivered on his promise to the city by leading the team to its first championship in 2016. Cleveland recovered from a 3-1 deficit in the NBA Finals to defeat Golden State in one of the sport's most remarkable comebacks.

He then moved to Los Angeles, where he helped the Lakers capture the 2020 championship. The triumph came nine months after Lakers legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna were among nine people who lost their lives in a helicopter crash.

As he prepares for the next stage of his career, James leaves Los Angeles having added another successful chapter to a legacy already regarded as one of the greatest in basketball history.