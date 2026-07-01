Morara explains why he shelved INJECT Party for Jubilee ahead of 2027

INJECT Party leader Morara Kebaso has announced that he is putting his political party on hold and will instead pursue his political ambitions through the Jubilee Party ahead of the 2027 General Election, saying established parties offer stronger structures and networks needed to compete effectively.

Speaking on Radio Generation on Wednesday, Morara said the decision was informed by the practical realities of organising, mobilising supporters and preparing for a national political contest.

"INJECT Party takes a back seat into the shelf. It will remain shelved so that now we pursue joint interest inside the Jubilee Party," he said.

Morara explained that while the INJECT movement had provided a platform for his political ideas, established parties already have systems and networks that can support candidates more effectively.

"Because then again, we need a party also that already has established structures, has established its offices and networks, already has candidates," he said.

According to Morara, working alongside others within a larger political outfit offers a better chance of achieving political goals than operating through a smaller movement with limited resources.

"It feels good to be among other people. When you are fighting a battle and you fight it with other people, it's much easier than when you're fighting too few of you with very little resources and with not so well established networks," he said.

The move marks a major change in direction for Morara, who had previously promoted the INJECT Party as an alternative political vehicle for young Kenyans seeking to challenge traditional political formations.

His latest remarks also cast fresh attention on the future of the INJECT movement, which was launched as a youth-focused platform championing governance reforms, civic participation and issue-based politics.

Morara rose to national prominence during and after the Gen Z-led anti-government protests of 2024, emerging as one of the most visible voices pushing for accountability and better governance.

While many activists concentrated on demonstrations, Morara carved out a different path by travelling across the country to inspect projects launched or commissioned by senior government leaders, including those linked to the presidency.

He regularly published videos documenting the status of the projects and highlighting cases where developments he visited had either stalled or remained incomplete despite official launches and commissioning ceremonies.

The approach attracted widespread public attention and helped him build a large online following among Kenyans interested in accountability and public oversight.

He later expanded his activities into civic education campaigns that resonated with sections of the public, particularly young people drawn to his calls for governance reforms and responsible leadership.

Building on the momentum generated after the protests, Kebaso transitioned into active politics by launching the Injection of National Justice, Economic and Civic Transformation (INJECT) movement.

As part of the initiative, Morara announced free party tickets for young aspirants seeking elective positions and repeatedly maintained that the movement's purpose was to provide solutions rather than simply criticise leaders.

"Our job is not to complain about this or that & him or her. Our mission is to offer solutions," he said previously.

His decision to work through Jubilee now signals a shift from building an independent political party to operating within an established political structure as preparations for the 2027 General Election continue to gather pace.