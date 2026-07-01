From dairy to manufacturing, Morara lays out Borabu agenda

As the race for the 2027 General Election begins to take shape, Inject Party leader Morara Kebaso has unveiled what he says will be his first major legislative proposal if elected Borabu MP, outlining a plan that combines support for local manufacturing, reforms in agriculture and improved welfare for ECDE teachers.

Speaking during a Radio Generation interview on Wednesday, Kebaso said Kenya must take deliberate steps to strengthen domestic industries and reduce dependence on imported products that compete with locally manufactured goods.

"The Members of Parliament who are coming in 2027 should be prepared for my first Bill. I already know what my first motion or Bill is going to be. I am going to propose a Protection of Local Industries Bill. I want to bring a Bill to Parliament to protect local industries and start reducing the quota of cheap imports from Asia while encouraging manufacturing in Kenya."

According to Kebaso, elected leaders must focus not only on lawmaking but also on ensuring that different levels of government work together to solve the challenges facing citizens.

"Once you become a Member of Parliament, it is not for you to work alone. It is for you to work with other people to get things done. These functions are intertwined. I have to go and see the governor and tell him about issues affecting our people because my work is representation."

The parliamentary hopeful said concerns raised by ECDE teachers have also informed part of his agenda, noting that many educators have complained about salary delays and pay levels that do not reflect recommendations issued by the Salaries and Remuneration Commission.

"My ECDE teachers were complaining that they are not being paid according to the recommendation by the Salaries and Remuneration Commission. Other counties are paying according to the SRC circular, but they are being told the county has no money and sometimes even receive half salaries."

He said teachers at the early learning level carry enormous responsibility because they shape children's first learning experiences and often take on duties that go beyond classroom teaching.

Kebaso also turned his attention to Borabu's agricultural sector, describing the constituency as one of the region's strongest farming zones but one that has failed to fully benefit from its resources due to weak planning and limited investment in value addition.

"Borabu is blessed out of the whole Kisii region. It is the most agriculturally productive because of the availability of land. There is a lot of tea, milk, maize, fruit farming, vegetable farming and cereal farming."

He particularly highlighted challenges facing dairy farmers, saying producers continue to receive low prices despite strong demand for milk, largely because middlemen dominate the market.

"There is a lot of milk, but farmers are selling milk at 35 shillings per litre to brokers, yet consumers are buying a litre at around 120 shillings. The only way to get a better price for milk farmers is milk bulking."

To tackle the problem, Kebaso said efforts should be directed at restoring non-operational milk cooling facilities and expanding infrastructure that allows farmers to collectively market their produce.

"We need a milk cooler in every ward. There is one near my home that has been collapsed for 12 years because of mismanagement. The brokers now move around on motorcycles collecting milk from farmers because the cooling plant is not working."

He further proposed attracting investment from professionals and members of the diaspora with roots in Borabu, saying such partnerships could help establish processing industries and create employment opportunities within the constituency.

"There is a very rich network of Kenyans in the diaspora from Borabu. I need them to invest back in Borabu. If we establish a milk processing plant, we will immediately create employment for about 100 people."

Kebaso said meaningful leadership should be reflected through action and practical solutions, adding that unlocking Borabu's agricultural strength and supporting local enterprise would help improve incomes and expand job opportunities for residents.