Murkomen summoned after missing Parliamentary session on IDs and missing children

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen is set to appear before a parliamentary committee after MPs rejected an attempt to have him represented during a session on security concerns, insisting he personally answer questions on foreigners acquiring Kenyan documents, insecurity in Angata Barikoi and the growing number of missing children cases.

Murkomen had been scheduled to appear before the National Assembly Departmental Committee on Administration and Internal Security on Tuesday but was absent.

In his place, Principal Secretary for Immigration and Citizen Services Belio Kipsang attended the meeting and informed lawmakers that he had been delegated to represent the ministry.

Kipsang explained that the Cabinet Secretary was attending a Cabinet meeting and had formally assigned him to appear before the committee.

“Last evening, he requested that I be here on his behalf,” Kipsang told members.

However, lawmakers declined to proceed with the session, arguing that the matters before the committee extended beyond immigration services and required direct responses from the Cabinet Secretary responsible for internal security.

The committee, chaired by Narok West MP Gabriel Tongoyo, had planned to seek answers on measures being taken to verify citizenship before the issuance of identity cards and passports, investigations into cases of foreigners fraudulently obtaining Kenyan documents over the past five years, insecurity in Angata Barikoi in Trans Mara, increasing reports of missing children and the circumstances surrounding the death of a child in Tharaka Nithi County.

Members maintained that while Kipsang could address immigration-related matters, the broader security issues required Murkomen's personal appearance.

Mt Elgon MP Fred Kapondi said the Principal Secretary was only best placed to respond to issues directly linked to immigration services and proposed that the committee postpone the meeting until the Cabinet Secretary could attend.

“If the Cabinet Secretary had to delegate, he should have delegated to Interior Principal Secretary Dr Raymond Omollo,” Kapondi said, adding that legislators needed enough time to “interrogate these issues” with the CS himself.

Teso North MP Oku Kaunya sought clarification on whether Murkomen had formally communicated his absence to the committee. Tongoyo confirmed that the committee had received written communication informing members of the delegation.

Several lawmakers supported postponement of the meeting, saying the matters listed for discussion were too important to be handled without the Cabinet Secretary.

Laikipia North MP Sarah Korere said the security situation in Angata Barikoi was a serious concern that required direct engagement with the ministry's leadership.

“When we lose a police officer, nobody is talking about it,” Korere said.

Loima MP Protus Akuja also backed the decision to defer the session, arguing that Kipsang's mandate largely covered immigration services and not the wider security concerns raised by members.

Nakuru Woman Representative Liza Chelule said the increasing number of missing children cases and related gender-based violence concerns required urgent attention from the Interior ministry.

“The issue of missing children and related gender-based violence cases are serious matters that require the CS himself to appear before this committee,” Chelule said.

After considering the views of members, Tongoyo ruled that the committee would defer the meeting and invite Murkomen to appear before it at the earliest opportunity.

“These issues can be well articulated and addressed by the CS. I have no choice other than to step you down respectfully,” Tongoyo said.

Kipsang accepted the committee's decision and assured lawmakers that he would relay their concerns to the Cabinet Secretary.

“It is in all our interests that these issues are adequately addressed,” he said, adding that he would accompany Murkomen when he eventually appears before the committee.