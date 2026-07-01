Kirinyaga’s Murango tops national Senate rankings in new Infotrak survey

Kirinyaga Senator Kamau Murango has been ranked Kenya’s best-performing senator in the latest CountyTrak Performance Index 2026, emerging ahead of his peers in a nationwide citizen survey that measured how voters rate the work of elected leaders across the country.

The findings, released by Infotrak Research and Consulting on Wednesday during an event at Kempinski Hotel in Nairobi, placed Murango at the top of the Senate rankings with a score of 69 per cent.

The CountyTrak Performance Index 2026 provides a public assessment of the performance of Senators, Members of Parliament and Women Representatives, offering insight into how citizens view leadership and service delivery in their respective areas.

Murango was followed closely by Nyandarua Senator John Methu, who scored 68 per cent to take second place, while Murang’a Senator Joel Nyutu secured third position with 65 per cent.

Nandi Senator Samson Cherarkey ranked fourth after posting 64 per cent, while Kericho Senator Aaron Cheruiyot completed the top five with a rating of 63 per cent.

The survey also showed a tightly contested field among several senators. Kisii Senator Richard Onyonka, Makueni Senator Dan Maanzo and Baringo Senator Vincent Kiprono each recorded 62 per cent.

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna and Samburu Senator Steve Lelegwe followed with 61 per cent, while Mandera Senator Ali Roba, Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi and Kitui Senator Enoch Wambua each attained 60 per cent.

Among the other lawmakers listed among the leading performers were Uasin Gishu Senator Jackson Mandago, Bomet Senator Hillary Sigei and West Pokot Senator Julius Murgor, who all scored 58 per cent.

Busia Senator Okiyah Omtatah, Kisumu Senator Tom Ojienda, Migori Senator Eddy Oketch and Nyamira Senator Okongo Mogeni were also featured among the top performers after each registering 55 per cent.

According to Infotrak, the survey was carried out between January and May 2026 in all the 47 counties, covering 290 constituencies and 1,450 wards. A total of 87,286 respondents took part in the study.

The research firm said every county was treated as a separate universe during the exercise, with sample sizes ranging from 738 to 5,100 respondents depending on population size and the number of wards.

Infotrak further stated that information was collected through Computer Assisted Telephone Interviews (CATI) and later analysed using SPSS.

Participants were asked to rate Senators, Members of Parliament and County Women Representatives on a scale of one to 10, where one represented "very poor" and 10 represented "excellent".

The final rankings were generated using the average scores awarded by respondents across counties and constituencies.

The report is likely to fuel debate on leadership performance, representation and accountability as political attention slowly begins shifting towards the 2027 General Election.

Performance surveys have become a common feature in Kenya’s political space, often influencing public discussions on governance and service delivery while offering a picture of how voters view their elected leaders across different regions.