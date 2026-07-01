Hot Topics World Cup 2026 NTSA Road safety William Ruto South Africa governance Canada county governments

Eight Utumishi Girls Academy minors deny murder charges in students' death case

Corridors of Justice · Maureen Kinyanjui ·
Eight Utumishi Girls Academy minors deny murder charges in students' death case
Eight Utumishi Girls Academy students appear before Kibera Court, Nairobi on July 1, 2026. PHOTO/HANDOUT
In Summary

The eight girls appeared before Justice Diana Kavedza and each entered a not guilty plea to the charges brought against them. At the outset of the proceedings, the judge emphasized that because of their age, they should be referred to as "subject minors" rather than accused persons.

A murder case involving eight students from Utumishi Girls Academy formally opened in the High Court on Wednesday with the minors denying all charges and the court immediately putting in place strict measures to shield their identities from public disclosure.

The eight girls appeared before Justice Diana Kavedza and each entered a not guilty plea to the charges brought against them. At the outset of the proceedings, the judge emphasized that because of their age, they should be referred to as "subject minors" rather than accused persons.

"The subject minors are charged with murder," Justice Kavedza stated.

The court then outlined guidelines governing coverage of the case, permitting accredited journalists to attend proceedings held in open court while prohibiting the publication of any information that could reveal the identities of the minors.

"Accredited media representatives may attend and report from all proceedings conducted in open court. Such reporting shall be fair, accurate, and confined to the proceedings, the court rulings, procedural developments, and matters of legitimate public interest. No report, publication, or broadcast shall directly or indirectly identify any subject minor," the judge ordered.

Justice Kavedza further underscored the need for caution in reporting the matter, noting that public commentary should not interfere with the administration of justice or influence the outcome of the case.

"The court must guard against trial by media, public pressure, sensitive concerns and premature conclusions," she said.

The charges follow investigations into the death of a fellow student at Utumishi Girls Academy. The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions subsequently approved 16 murder counts against the eight subject minors.

As the matter proceeds, the court indicated that the case will be handled within the legal framework applicable to children, maintaining that the welfare and legal rights of the minors remain a key consideration throughout the proceedings.

The case will continue before the High Court as the judicial process unfolds under the protections provided by child protection laws.

Tags

Crime Director of Public Prosecutions High Court courts Child protection murder case juvenile justice Utumishi Girls Academy media-guidelines

Comments

0
Loading comments...

Enjoyed this story? Share it with a friend:

Popular picks

Readers’ Favourites

Stories readers have returned to the most on RGK.

  1. 4
    Sports

    Omanyala getting better as Kipyegon supreme in Shanghai

  2. 5
    Global Affairs

    Iran says US has responded to its latest peace proposal

  3. 6
    Global Affairs

    Trump arrives in Beijing for high-stakes talks with Xi Jinping

  4. 7
    Global Affairs

    Trump escalates trade pressure on Europe, sets 25% tariff on imported cars and trucks

  5. 8
    Sports

    Skater Kiarie injured but wins double gold for Kenya in Egypt

  6. 9
    Sports

    Skater Kiarie finally gets state recognition after public uproar

  7. 10
    News

    African health stakeholders protest against WHO's Pandemic Agreement

  8. 11
    Politics

    Matiang’i calls for rejection of Finance Bill, 2026, warns of rising insecurity

  9. 12
    Health and Wellness

    No Ebola case reported in Kenya, Duale says as screening intensifies

  10. 13
    Global Affairs

    Trump announces US “Project Freedom” to escort ships in Strait of Hormuz

  11. 14
    Sports

    KNF confirms 21 for East Africa tourney in Nairobi

  12. 15
    Sports

    KWBF selects four for Turkey World Ability Youth Games

Stay Bold. Stay Informed.
Be the first to know about Kenya's breaking stories and exclusive updates. Tap 'Yes, Thanks' and never miss a moment of bold insights from Radio Generation Kenya.