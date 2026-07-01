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Babu Owino tops Infotrak Poll as Kenya’s best-performing MP

Politics · Maureen Kinyanjui ·
Babu Owino tops Infotrak Poll as Kenya’s best-performing MP
Embakasi East MP Babu Owino during an interview on Radio Generation on May 4,2026. PHOTO/RG
In Summary

The survey placed Babu ahead of all elected legislators in the country, reflecting strong public approval of his leadership and performance. His score saw him take the top position in a nationwide assessment that measured how citizens view the work of their elected representatives.

Embakasi East MP Babu Owino has been ranked as the best-performing Member of Parliament in Kenya after securing an 80 per cent approval rating in the latest CountyTrak Performance Index 2026 released by Infotrak Research and Consulting.

The survey placed Babu ahead of all elected legislators in the country, reflecting strong public approval of his leadership and performance. His score saw him take the top position in a nationwide assessment that measured how citizens view the work of their elected representatives.

Kabuchai MP Joseph Kalasinga emerged second with an approval rating of 78 per cent, while Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro was ranked third after recording 76 per cent.

Taveta MP John Bwire also attained a 76 per cent approval rating, placing him among the highest-rated lawmakers in the survey.

The findings were unveiled during the release of the CountyTrak Performance Index 2026 at Kempinski in Nairobi on Wednesday

The report offers a citizen-based evaluation of Members of Parliament, Senators and Women Representatives across the country. It seeks to provide insight into how Kenyans assess the performance of their leaders and the delivery of services in their respective areas.

Among other legislators who featured prominently in the rankings were Samburu West MP Josephine Lesuuda, Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa, Mogotio MP Reuben Kiborek, Keiyo South MP Gideon Kimaiyo Kipkoech, Belgut MP Nelson Koech and Mkurweini MP Kaguchia John Gichohi. All six recorded approval ratings of 73 per cent.

A second group of lawmakers earned 70 per cent approval ratings. They include Aldai MP Marianne Kitany, Mumias East MP Peter Salasya, Samburu East MP Jackson Lekumontare, Wundanyi MP Danson Mwashako, Mbooni MP Erastus Kivasu Nzioka and Changamwe MP Omar Mwinyi.

Infotrak said the rankings were derived from responses collected from residents across all 47 counties.

The assessment examined elected leaders using indicators related to service delivery, accessibility to residents, responsiveness to public concerns and how well they met leadership expectations as perceived by citizens.

Babu’s position at the top of the rankings highlights the growing importance voters are placing on performance, accountability and development records when evaluating their elected leaders.

Tags

Embakasi East Parliament service delivery Kenya politics Public opinion polling Infotrak Research and Consulting CountyTrak Performance Index Election accountability

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