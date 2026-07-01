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USA security chief says he was happy to see Iran eliminated

News · Shadrack Andenga ·
USA security chief says he was happy to see Iran eliminated
United States Homeland Security chief Markwayne Mullin. PHOTO/The Independent
In Summary

His remarks came after Iran captain Mehdi Taremi complained that FIFA and the United States did not want Iran at the tournament and were doing everything possible to ensure the team was knocked out.

United States Homeland Security chief Markwayne Mullin has admitted he was pleased to see Iran eliminated from the World Cup.

His remarks came after Iran captain Mehdi Taremi complained that FIFA and the United States did not want Iran at the tournament and were doing everything possible to ensure the team was knocked out.

“We have done everything and tried our best, but this has been a disastrous World Cup. No one wants us here,” Taremi said after Iran’s final group-stage match on Saturday, June 27.

Iran’s last game in Seattle was also surrounded by controversy after a late goal by defender Shojae Khalizadeh was ruled out following a lengthy VAR review. The goal would have secured victory and qualification to the Round of 32 as Group G runners-up behind Belgium.

“I’m just glad they’re done and not coming back. I was happy when we were able to pull their visas and say they could leave US soil. I might have sung a song or two or even danced a happy dance,” Mullin said on Tuesday.

“There wasn’t a single team we had to spend more time dealing with than Iran,” he added.

Although FIFA president Gianni Infantino visited the Iranian team after their opening 2-2 draw against New Zealand on June 16 in Los Angeles, the visit did little to ease concerns among players and supporters, with some critics describing it as a public relations gesture.

The North American World Cup has faced criticism from some quarters over claims of discrimination and unequal treatment during the tournament.

Tags

FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 Markwayne Mullin Shojae Khalizadeh

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