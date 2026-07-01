Koeman resigns as Netherlands players face racial abuse over missed penalties

Holland men's national football team manager Ronald Koeman has resigned after his side was eliminated in the Round of 32 on Tuesday at Estadio Monterrey in Guadalupe.

The resignation also comes amid reports that some of his Black players who missed penalties during the match were racially abused online by fans.

The Royal Dutch Football Association (KNVB) on Thursday said it would pursue criminal charges against anyone found responsible for abusing the players.

“We find this appalling,” the federation said.

The KNVB added that once a report is filed, legal staff assess whether the statements amount to a punishable offence, which could lead to a formal complaint with the Public Prosecution Service and possibly a criminal investigation.

Koeman’s resignation also follows personal challenges after his wife, Bartina, was diagnosed with breast cancer. Reports had earlier suggested that the 63-year-old manager was considering stepping down regardless of the tournament result, especially with his contract nearing its end.

“The past years have made me realise again that there are more important things than football. Football has been my life, but health is priceless. When someone you love is fighting a tough battle, your perspective changes,” Koeman said as he stepped down from his second spell in charge of the national team. He also hinted that he may have ended his managerial career altogether.

Earlier on Tuesday, it also emerged that Black Dutch players Justin Kluivert, Quinten Timber, and Crysencio Summerville were racially abused online after missing penalties.

According to the KNVB, the players were subjected to discriminatory, racist, and hateful comments on social media.