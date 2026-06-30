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World Cup: Ex-Liverpool boss asks why Arsenal rule didn't apply to Germany

News_RGK · Shadrack Andenga ·
World Cup: Ex-Liverpool boss asks why Arsenal rule didn't apply to Germany
Former Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp. PHOTO/Sportbible
In Summary

During the heartbreaking defeat at Boston Stadium in Foxborough, Klopp watched his nation lose 4-3 on penalties after the match ended 1-1 following extra time. However, the main talking point was Germany’s disallowed extra-time goal when centre-back Jonathan Tah headed home from a corner.

Former Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp took a swipe at Arsenal during World Cup punditry on Magenta TV after Germany were eliminated by Paraguay in the Round of 32 on Monday night.

During the heartbreaking defeat at Boston Stadium in Foxborough, Klopp watched his nation lose 4-3 on penalties after the match ended 1-1 following extra time. However, the main talking point was Germany’s disallowed extra-time goal when centre-back Jonathan Tah headed home from a corner.

“If the goal is illegal, then Arsenal won’t be English champions,” Klopp remarked during the post-match analysis.

VAR ruled out the goal for a contentious foul on Paraguay goalkeeper Orlando Gill by Germany substitute Waldemar Anton. Anton was judged to have impeded Gill from Nathaniel Brown’s corner, something Klopp strongly disagreed with.

The former Liverpool boss appeared to reference Arsenal’s Premier League-winning campaign under Mikel Arteta, during which the Gunners scored a record 19 goals from corners on their way to ending a 22-year wait for the English top-flight title.

“They've scored 60 per cent of their goals that way. We win the game when the ball goes in. So, of course, this is brutal. There are worse things than defeats in sports. But there was only one goal, one dream, and that has been shattered. It was dramatic,” Klopp continued.

“There are 500,000 ways to win a football match. You just have to find one,” he added.

Germany’s elimination from the tournament has now placed manager Julian Nagelsmann under pressure, with some fans calling on the German FA to replace him with Klopp.

Tags

Liverpool Germany Jürgen Klopp World Cup 2026 Magenta TV

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