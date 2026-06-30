Paraguay end Germany’s World cup dream in penalty shootout drama

Paraguay produced a memorable World Cup upset on Monday, knocking out football giants Germany in a nerve-racking penalty shootout after holding them to a 1-1 draw, with coach Gustavo Alfaro describing the result as the reward for a tireless and committed team effort.

The South Americans looked on course for victory in normal time after Julio Enciso opened the scoring in the first half in Foxborough. Germany, however, fought back through Kai Havertz and pushed hard for a winner as the contest moved into extra time.

Germany thought they had found the breakthrough when Jonathan Tah put the ball in the net, but the effort was ruled out, leaving the match level and setting up a dramatic finish from the penalty spot.

Paraguay eventually emerged 4-3 winners in the shootout, thanks largely to goalkeeper Orlando Gill, whose two saves proved decisive as Germany suffered a rare World Cup exit in such circumstances.

"I experienced it with great intensity, like everyone," said Alfaro.

"It was a match full of tension from start to finish because we knew we were facing one of the main title contenders, a rival of enormous quality who, beforehand, were favourites."

Alfaro said Paraguay's players carried out their responsibilities exactly as planned and never allowed Germany to settle into their usual rhythm.

"The players understood perfectly what the match required and put in a huge effort to prevent Germany from finding spaces and playing their game," he said.

The coach also highlighted the difficult weather conditions, saying the energy required to keep Germany under pressure came at a cost.

"It's true we lacked certain things, but the demands of the match were very high. The temperature was high and the constant effort to recover and close down spaces often left us with less energy to attack," Alfaro added.

The victory was made even more remarkable by the fact that Germany had never previously been beaten in a World Cup penalty shootout. Paraguay themselves nearly let the opportunity slip away after Antonio Sanabria and Fabian Balbuena missed kicks that could have secured qualification earlier.

Still, Alfaro viewed the dramatic route to victory as fitting for a side that has repeatedly shown resilience throughout the tournament.

"It seems if we don't suffer, it doesn't count. The shootout was dramatic, going to the sixth penalty," he said.

"This qualification is for all Paraguayans who believed in us."

The result sends Paraguay into the last 16 and marks only the second time they have won a knockout match at a World Cup.

Their next challenge could be a showdown with France, should Didier Deschamps' team overcome Sweden in Tuesday's fixture.

Enciso said Paraguay would prepare thoroughly for whoever stands in their way, while acknowledging the quality possessed by the tournament favourites.

"They're a very good team, with players of the very highest level. No need to name them, they're stars. They win everything and we're going to prepare to face them as such," said Enciso, who left the field injured during the second half.

"We also have our own strengths, and with our style of play, we're going to try to make things difficult for any opponent."

Paraguay's best World Cup campaign came in 2010 when they reached the quarter-finals before falling to eventual champions Spain. Another win in this tournament would see them equal that achievement.

Enciso said the team's approach against Germany was built on confidence rather than fear, despite facing one of the most successful nations in football history.

"We respected them a lot because we knew their players. They have some very good players. But we're not afraid of anyone," he said.