Cabinet establishes AI committee, approves BPO policy to drive digital jobs

The Cabinet has approved the establishment of a Standing Cabinet Committee on Artificial Intelligence (AI), marking a significant step in Kenya’s efforts to harness emerging technologies and strengthen its position as a regional leader in digital innovation.

The decision was made during a Cabinet meeting chaired by President William Ruto at State House, Nairobi, where ministers also approved the National Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Policy aimed at creating thousands of jobs and expanding opportunities in the digital economy.

According to Cabinet, the newly established AI committee will spearhead the implementation of Kenya’s national artificial intelligence strategy, coordinate AI-related policies across Government and ensure the country adopts the technology responsibly.

Cabinet said the committee will “steer Kenya’s national AI strategy, coordinate policy across Government and position the country as a regional leader in the responsible development and adoption of artificial intelligence.”

The committee is expected to provide strategic leadership in integrating artificial intelligence into Government operations while promoting innovation and ensuring appropriate governance frameworks are put in place.

Officials said the initiative is designed to unlock AI’s potential to improve public service delivery, boost productivity, stimulate innovation and support economic transformation.

The committee will also oversee the development of safeguards to ensure artificial intelligence is deployed responsibly while protecting public interests.

According to Cabinet, the body will “advance AI-driven innovation, productivity, public service delivery, job creation and inclusive economic growth while putting in place appropriate governance and safeguards.”

The move comes as governments around the world increasingly adopt artificial intelligence to improve efficiency, modernise public services and enhance economic competitiveness.

In a parallel effort to accelerate Kenya’s digital transformation agenda, Cabinet also adopted the National Business Process Outsourcing Policy, which seeks to position the country as a preferred destination for global outsourcing services.

The policy is expected to attract international investors, create employment opportunities for young people and increase Kenya’s share of the rapidly expanding global outsourcing industry.

Cabinet said the policy aims to “position Kenya as a leading global outsourcing destination, create thousands of quality jobs for young people, attract international investment and expand digital employment opportunities.”

The Government believes Kenya is well placed to compete globally due to its youthful workforce, strong command of English, favourable geographical location and expanding digital infrastructure.

According to Cabinet, the policy leverages “Kenya’s skilled and excellent English-speaking workforce, strategic time zone and advanced digital infrastructure to capture a greater share of the global BPO market.”

The global business process outsourcing market is projected to exceed KSh68 trillion by 2030, presenting significant opportunities for countries with competitive digital workforces.

The approval of the AI committee and the BPO policy forms part of the Government’s broader strategy to strengthen the digital economy, create employment and attract technology-driven investments.

By promoting responsible artificial intelligence while expanding outsourcing opportunities, the Government hopes to equip Kenya for the next phase of digital growth and enhance its competitiveness in the global technology sector.

The Cabinet’s decisions underscore the administration’s commitment to leveraging technology as a key driver of economic development, improved public services and youth employment, while ensuring innovation is guided by effective governance and safeguards.