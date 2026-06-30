Paraguay's president decrees holiday after eliminating Germany

Paraguay President Santiago Peña has declared a national holiday on June 30, 2026, to celebrate the country's historic World Cup upset over Germany on Tuesday in Foxborough at the Boston Stadium in the round of 32.

Winger Julio Enciso drew first blood in the 42nd minute to send Gustavo Alfaro's charges to the dressing room a goal ahead, but Arsenal striker Kai Havertz equalized in 54th minute in what later seemed to be a deadlocked game, headed into extra time and the eventual penalty shootout.

Paraguay went ahead to win 4-3, eliminating the four-time world champions, sending fans both in the stadium and back home to a frenzy with song and dance filling the capital City back home, Asuncion.

The surprise victory that prompted massive celebrations across the landlocked South American nation has now seen a presidential decree issued to allow all Paraguayans to gather and partake in the nationwide celebrations following the epic match.