Three Mexico fans die celebrating their Ecuador win

Three individuals have been confirmed dead after more than a million Mexican fans took to the streets to celebrate their 2-0 win over Ecuador on Tuesday at the Azteca Stadium in Mexico City in the Round of 32.

More than one million people gathered in the streets of Mexico City, mainly around the Angel of Independence monument downtown, to mark the country's first World Cup knockout victory since 1986, according to the city government.

The city's health authority conveyed its “most sincere condolences” to the victims’ families and pledged support in the coming days.

“After performing first aid and CPR techniques on the patients, they were transferred to hospital for specialised medical care,” the authority said.

Clara Brugada Molina, head of the city government, said a 48-year-old woman and a 44-year-old man died after crowds flooded the city during the celebrations. Authorities later confirmed that a 19-year-old woman was also among those who died from suffocation during the World Cup celebrations on Tuesday.

All three victims were confirmed to have died from suffocation and were later identified by their families.