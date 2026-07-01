Ruto hails China's development as Communist Party marks 105th anniversary

President William Ruto has praised China's economic and social progress while reaffirming Kenya's commitment to closer ties with Beijing, as the Communist Party of China (CPC) marked its 105th anniversary.

In a message conveyed on July 1, 2026, by UDA Secretary General and Senator Hassan Omar Hassan to Chinese Ambassador to Kenya Guo Haiyan, the President lauded China's development journey, describing it as one of the most outstanding success stories of the modern era. He said the country's achievements in poverty reduction, industrial growth, science, technology and innovation had transformed the lives of millions of people.

Ruto noted that the CPC had played a central role in steering China through decades of growth, overseeing progress in industrialisation, innovation and improved living standards.

"Over the past century, and particularly in recent decades, China has undergone one of the most remarkable transformations in modern history. Under the leadership of the CPC, the country has lifted hundreds of millions of people out of poverty, built one of the world's most dynamic and competitive economies, emerged as a global leader in science, technology, and innovation, and significantly improved the welfare and quality of life of its people."

The President said China's progress reflected a governance system focused on renewal, accountability and strong institutions, which had helped sustain the country's development and stability.

"These extraordinary achievements reflect the CPC's steadfast commitment to self-reform, self-supervision, and disciplined governance, qualities that have continually strengthened the Party's capacity for renewal, institutional resilience, and effective national leadership."

Ruto also commended Chinese President Xi Jinping, saying his leadership had helped shape the country's current path and future ambitions.

According to the statement, the President praised Xi's efforts in strengthening Party building and advancing Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, which he said had guided China's modernisation, national rejuvenation and high-quality development.

At the same time, Ruto acknowledged China's growing engagement with African countries through initiatives such as the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC), the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and expanded cooperation between political parties.

He said the initiatives had strengthened China's role as Africa's comprehensive strategic partner while deepening South-South cooperation.

The President further said Kenya continues to learn from China's experience as it pushes ahead with the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA), which seeks to drive economic growth and expand opportunities for citizens.

"Kenya continues to draw inspiration from China's remarkable development journey as it accelerates the implementation of the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA). Guided by inclusive, people-centred and forward-looking policies, Kenya remains firmly committed to achieving rapid, sustainable economic growth, expanding opportunities for all citizens and delivering shared prosperity."

Ruto's message also reaffirmed Kenya's intention to strengthen its long-standing relationship with China as the two countries continue to deepen cooperation across various areas of mutual interest.