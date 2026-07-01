KNCCI moves to roll out ethical business certification starting with Busia pilot

The Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KNCCI) is preparing to launch a new drive aimed at improving integrity, transparency and accountability in business, with Busia County selected as the starting point for a pilot programme that seeks to encourage companies to adopt internationally recognised ethical standards.

The planned initiative follows discussions between KNCCI and the Going Blue initiative on a possible partnership that would see businesses across the country embrace stronger governance systems and anti-corruption measures through ethical certification.

The proposal was discussed during a strategic meeting held on Wednesday involving KNCCI President Dr Erick Rutto, Chief Executive Officer K.K. Mutai and Busia Chapter Chairman Sylvanus Abungu. Also present were Jubilee Holdings Group CEO Dr Julius Kipng'etich, who serves on the Advisory Board of The Blue Company Project, Going Blue Chief Executive Officer Francis Maskia and Business Analyst Joshua Chore.

At the centre of the talks was a plan to work jointly with The Blue Company Project to encourage KNCCI members to become certified Blue Companies by adopting higher standards of integrity, transparency and ethical governance.

As part of the proposed collaboration, the organisations agreed to begin with a pilot programme in Busia County. The first phase will focus on anti-corruption and corporate governance training for businesses operating in the area.

Busia was chosen because of its role as one of Kenya's busiest border trade centres. Organisers believe the county provides an ideal environment to demonstrate how ethical business conduct can support stronger regional trade and improve confidence among trading partners.

KNCCI said Busia Chapter Chairman Sylvanus Abungu pledged to mobilise businesses within the county to ensure strong participation during the pilot stage.

The Going Blue initiative is designed to help companies strengthen anti-bribery measures, improve governance structures and build trust among customers, investors and business partners.

According to the organisers, businesses that attain Blue Company certification gain access to recognised ethical governance standards while strengthening internal systems that promote integrity and accountability.

The programme is also expected to create opportunities for business-to-business trade among certified firms through network purchasing arrangements. Participating companies will receive free certification, integrity training and authorisation to use the Blue Company mark.

Speaking on the importance of the initiative, KNCCI President Dr Erick Rutto said unethical business practices continue to hurt legitimate enterprises and weaken confidence in African trade.

"Unscrupulous traders and unnecessary middlemen undermine legitimate trade and Africa's business reputation."

The Chamber believes that promoting ethical conduct within the private sector will help remove obstacles to trade while improving confidence in Kenyan businesses.

Dr Julius Kipng'etich said the partnership presents an opportunity to expand ethical certification to a larger number of enterprises across the country.

"The Going Blue network will reach over 1,000 businesses, positioning Kenya as a trusted destination for ethical and globally competitive commerce."

Organisers say the programme will also support businesses by strengthening whistleblowing systems, reducing opportunities for bribery and improving compliance with recognised governance requirements.

They argue that stronger integrity systems can help lower business costs by reducing corruption-related risks while making local companies more attractive to investors and international trading partners.

If rolled out nationwide, the partnership would encourage KNCCI members in different parts of the country to embrace ethical governance practices as part of wider efforts to improve transparency, strengthen competitiveness and promote responsible business conduct.

The proposed collaboration reflects growing efforts within Kenya's private sector to place integrity and accountability at the centre of commercial operations while enhancing Kenya's standing as a trusted destination for ethical trade and investment.