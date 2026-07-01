Pharmacy board warns fake medical products still threaten public health

Kenya is stepping up efforts to curb the circulation of fake and poor-quality medical products, with health authorities calling for closer cooperation among government agencies and partners to tackle a threat they say continues to endanger lives and undermine confidence in the healthcare system.

The call was made during the inauguration of the Interministerial Steering Committee (ISC) tasked with implementing Kenya’s National Action Plan on Substandard and Falsified Medical Products. The meeting on Wednesday was presided over by Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale and brought together stakeholders involved in safeguarding the country’s medicines supply chain.

Speaking at the event, Pharmacy and Poisons Board (PPB) Chairperson Dr. John M. Munyu said the growing challenge cannot be addressed by one institution alone, stressing the need for coordinated efforts across different sectors.

“Safeguarding public health requires coordinated action across government institutions and partners,” he said, adding that the initiative marked “the beginning of a stronger national partnership to protect lives, strengthen public confidence in the health system and secure the future of healthcare in Kenya.”

Dr. Munyu noted that the Board has spent the past eight months rolling out reforms aimed at strengthening the regulation of health products in the country.

He said the measures introduced include mandatory re-registration of legacy medical products, tighter surveillance at ports of entry, stronger risk-based inspections and enforcement throughout the supply chain, as well as expanded post-market surveillance and pharmacovigilance systems to improve early detection and response.

According to the PPB chairperson, the reforms have improved oversight of medical products, but the problem of substandard and falsified medicines remains a major concern due to weaknesses that exist across different sectors.

“Substandard and falsified medical products continue to exploit weaknesses across supply chains, international trade, border control, law enforcement, digital commerce and criminal networks,” he said.

Dr. Munyu said the wide reach of the problem makes collaboration essential, noting that the networks involved often cut across several sectors and jurisdictions.

He added that these complex and interconnected challenges make it “impossible for any single institution to address the challenge alone.”

Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale also raised concern over the continued presence of counterfeit and poor-quality medical products, saying they pose a serious threat to patient safety, national health security and economic growth.

Duale called for a “whole-of-government approach” that brings together regulators, law enforcement agencies, border control authorities, county governments, healthcare professionals, manufacturers, distributors, development partners and the public.

The PPB chairperson said the National Action Plan offers Kenya an opportunity to establish a coordinated framework that will improve prevention, detection and response efforts against substandard and falsified medical products.

He urged all stakeholders involved in the process to work together in developing “a practical, effective and nationally owned Action Plan” that would strengthen the country’s regulatory systems and help safeguard the health of Kenyans.

The launch of the steering committee is expected to provide a platform for agencies and partners to coordinate efforts and support the implementation of measures aimed at protecting the integrity of Kenya’s healthcare supply chain.