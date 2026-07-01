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India, Pakistan share details of 689 prisoners in latest consular exchange

Global Affairs · Chrispho Owuor ·
India, Pakistan share details of 689 prisoners in latest consular exchange
India's Prime Minister, Narendra Modi. PHOTO/India Today PHOTO/Handout
In Summary

Pakistan provided the Indian High Commission in Islamabad with a list of 250 Indian prisoners, made up of 52 civilian prisoners and 198 fishermen. India, in turn, shared details of 439 Pakistani or believed-to-be Pakistani prisoners in its custody, including 386 civilian prisoners and 53 fishermen.

Pakistan and India have exchanged updated lists of prisoners held in each other's custody, with Islamabad pressing for the release and return of dozens of detainees who have already completed their jail terms.

The exchange took place through diplomatic channels on July 1 under the 2008 Agreement on Consular Access, a framework that requires both countries to share prisoner information twice a year.

Pakistan provided the Indian High Commission in Islamabad with a list of 250 Indian prisoners, made up of 52 civilian prisoners and 198 fishermen. India, in turn, shared details of 439 Pakistani or believed-to-be Pakistani prisoners in its custody, including 386 civilian prisoners and 53 fishermen.

The regular exercise is aimed at supporting consular access, confirming the nationality of detainees and facilitating their eventual release and repatriation.

During the exchange, Pakistan called on India to speed up the release of prisoners whose sentences have already ended.

In a statement, the Pakistani government said: "The Government of India was urged to release and repatriate 97 Pakistani prisoners (64 civilian prisoners and 33 fishermen) who have completed their sentences and whose nationality has been confirmed."

Islamabad also appealed for the protection and welfare of prisoners who are still awaiting completion of repatriation procedures.

"India was also urged to ensure the safety, security, and well-being of all Pakistani and believed-to-be-Pakistani prisoners awaiting release and repatriation."

Pakistan further asked Indian authorities to provide quick consular access to detainees whose nationality has not yet been established, saying the process would help speed up verification and support their return home.

According to the Foreign Ministry, Pakistan called for "expeditious consular access to all believed-to-be-Pakistani prisoners to facilitate the early confirmation of their nationality."

Consular access allows diplomatic officials to meet detained nationals, verify their identities and assist with legal and administrative matters linked to their detention, release and repatriation.

The exchange of prisoner lists remains one of the few formal arrangements that continues to operate consistently between the two countries despite longstanding political and diplomatic tensions.

Fishermen account for a large share of detainees on both sides, largely because they are often arrested after unknowingly crossing maritime boundaries while fishing in shared waters.

Reaffirming its commitment to securing the return of its citizens, Pakistan said: "The Government of Pakistan will continue its efforts to ensure the early return of all Pakistani prisoners."

The latest exchange is the second scheduled prisoner list sharing exercise of 2026 under the bilateral agreement and forms part of ongoing consular cooperation between the neighbouring countries.

Tags

India Pakistan prisoners diplomacy repatriation South Asia Fishermen Consular Access

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