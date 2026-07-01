Three to face murder charges over Machakos lynching of young men

The case surrounding the killing of three young men who were burned alive by a mob in Machakos has taken a new turn after a court released three suspects and ordered three others to face trial for murder at the High Court.

In a ruling delivered by Senior Principal Magistrate Betty Koech on Wednesday, Keith Mutuku Muli, Esther Mumbua Mwololo and Yussuf Said were discharged from the case, bringing proceedings against them to an end.

The magistrate, however, found that the cases against Christopher Mwenda Robert, Francis Mutinda Kimeu and Dominic Muinde Paul should proceed before the High Court.

Following the ruling, the three accused appeared before Justice Josephine Mong'are, who directed that they undergo mental assessment at Machakos Level 5 Hospital before the case moves forward.

The court instructed the officer in charge of Machakos GK Prison to facilitate their transfer to the hospital for examination and preparation of medical reports on their fitness to stand trial.

Justice Mong'are also ordered that Dominic and Paul be assigned lawyers through a pro bono legal aid programme after it emerged that they do not have legal representation. Mwenda is already represented by an advocate.

The matter will be mentioned on July 29, 2026, for further directions.

Until then, the three accused persons will remain in custody at Machakos GK Prison.

The charges stem from the deaths of Kennedy Mutiso, 29, Stanley Muthungu, 22, and Charles Mutiso, 25, who were killed by a crowd in Machakos town on the night of May 31, 2026.

The three were initially portrayed as suspected criminals who had allegedly attempted to steal a vehicle belonging to a miraa trader after posing as customers seeking transport.

However, investigations by detectives later challenged that account.

According to investigators, the victims had been walking home after watching the UEFA Champions League final when an incident involving a Probox vehicle occurred.

Prosecutors allege that Christopher Mwenda Robert, who was behind the wheel, raised an alarm claiming that carjackers were targeting him.

The alarm is said to have attracted boda boda riders and members of the public, who chased down the three men.

The victims were then allegedly assaulted by the mob, splashed with petrol and set ablaze.

The incident sparked outrage and prompted investigations that culminated in the arrest of six suspects, with authorities seeking to establish individual responsibility for the killings.