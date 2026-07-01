IPOA to probe alleged abductions, injuries linked to June 25 Gen Z Anniversary protests

The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) has opened investigations into allegations of abductions, enforced disappearances, unlawful detentions and injuries reported during the June 25, 2026 demonstrations held to commemorate the second anniversary of the Gen Z protests.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the police watchdog said it had deployed monitoring teams across the country during the demonstrations in line with its mandate under the IPOA Act and had since started gathering information and complaints from members of the public affected by the events.

According to the authority, preliminary observations showed that police carried out public order management operations in various areas, including setting up barricades along major roads in parts of Nairobi and Mombasa, where only limited protest activities were witnessed.

However, IPOA expressed concern over the conduct of some officers involved in the operations.

The authority said it continues to receive and verify reports of missing persons, alleged abductions, unlawful detentions and physical assaults involving individuals arrested during the demonstrations.

"Equally, the Authority observed that some officers wore balaclavas while others were dressed in plain clothes, armed and used motor vehicles with concealed registration number plates contrary to existing court orders," the statement said.

IPOA revealed that investigators have already recorded statements from some victims regarding alleged abductions and injuries reported in Nairobi's Central Business District and in an incident involving a person living with disability in Nakuru.

The watchdog further noted that police used tear gas in some cases and deployed acoustic devices to disperse crowds in parts of Nairobi CBD. It also observed that officers employed direct engagement with demonstrators in some instances as a way of easing tensions.

The authority said it had also provided psychosocial support to some of the victims who came forward to record statements.

At the same time, IPOA said it is monitoring fresh demonstrations reported in areas including Mathare, Huruma and Kariobangi North and is investigating claims of excessive use of force by police officers during the operations.

"The Authority assures the public that investigations will be thorough and impartial and that any persons found culpable will be held accountable in accordance with the law," the statement read.

The oversight body urged the National Police Service to uphold the rule of law, respect human rights and maintain professionalism while handling public demonstrations.

It also called on members of the public with relevant information to assist investigators and encouraged citizens to exercise their constitutional rights peacefully, without carrying weapons, and through lawful means.