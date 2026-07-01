Kenya unites key agencies in renewed push to exit FATF grey list

Kenya has intensified efforts to secure its removal from the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) grey list, with the country's leading law enforcement, prosecution and financial oversight agencies agreeing on a joint strategy to clear the remaining hurdles standing in the way of its exit from the global watch list.

The renewed push took shape during a high-level breakfast meeting in Nairobi on Wednesday, where senior government officials reviewed progress made under Kenya’s FATF Action Plan and agreed on measures aimed at strengthening the fight against money laundering and terrorism financing.

The meeting brought together Director of Public Prosecutions Renson Ingonga, Financial Reporting Centre Director General Naphtaly Rono, Director of Criminal Investigations Mohammed Amin, Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission Chief Executive Officer Abdi Mohamud, alongside senior officials from the Asset Recovery Agency and the Kenya Revenue Authority.

A key focus of the discussions was the need to fast-track the implementation of outstanding reforms and ensure Kenya complies fully with international anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing standards before a crucial global review.

According to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, the engagement reaffirmed the government's commitment to tackling financial crimes through a united and coordinated approach involving all relevant institutions.

"The meeting reaffirmed the government's whole-of-government approach to addressing financial crimes and strengthening the country's anti-money laundering and counter-financing of terrorism (AML/CFT) regime."

Officials said the forum provided an opportunity for the agencies to align their priorities and work together in addressing the remaining issues identified under the FATF review process.

"It provided a strategic platform for the agencies to align their priorities and coordinate efforts towards addressing the remaining action items under Kenya's Financial Action Task Force (FATF) Action Plan. The discussions were geared towards ensuring the country satisfies the outstanding technical and operational requirements necessary for its exit from the FATF grey list."

The agency heads also assessed the progress achieved in strengthening Kenya’s anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing systems, with special attention given to improving cooperation among institutions involved in investigations, prosecutions and asset recovery.

"Particular emphasis was placed on enhancing inter-agency coordination, strengthening operational collaboration, and improving information sharing among institutions responsible for investigating, prosecuting and recovering proceeds of crime."

Another major issue discussed was the need for accurate data and consistent reporting to demonstrate the effectiveness of Kenya’s efforts against financial crime under FATF’s Immediate Outcomes framework.

Officials noted that reliable statistics remain important in measuring progress and showing the impact of anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing measures.

"The leadership also explored mechanisms for harmonizing statistics and reporting under the FATF Immediate Outcomes framework, recognizing the importance of accurate, consistent and measurable data in demonstrating the effectiveness of Kenya's anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing measures."

Preparations for Kenya’s upcoming face-to-face engagement with the Africa Joint Group also featured prominently during the meeting. The assessment will examine how far the country has implemented agreed reforms and whether it has met the conditions required for removal from the grey list.

To ensure the process remains on track, officials agreed on a common roadmap that will guide the completion of all pending commitments within the agreed timelines.

"The officials agreed on a coordinated roadmap to ensure all outstanding action plan commitments are addressed within the stipulated timelines."

The meeting ended with optimism among the agency leaders, who expressed confidence that continued cooperation, stronger coordination and sustained commitment across government institutions will help Kenya meet international standards and boost its chances of exiting the FATF grey list.

"The leaders expressed confidence that sustained cooperation among the various agencies will play a critical role in meeting international standards and positioning Kenya for a successful exit from the FATF grey list."