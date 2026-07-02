Babu Owino urges unity in Linda Mwananchi amid rift with Caleb Amisi

Embakasi East MP Babu Owino has called for unity within the Linda Mwananchi movement, urging leaders to resolve internal disagreements through dialogue rather than airing them on public platforms, following criticism by Saboti MP Caleb Amisi over the movement's direction.

Speaking on Wednesday, Owino expressed that Amisi, whom he described as a fellow leader, should engage colleagues directly whenever concerns arise instead of discussing internal matters publicly.

"About my brother Caleb, he knows how to solve issues. He is a leader. When he has concerns, he should call fellow leaders, and we sit down. We don't want to see such matters on the internet and other platforms. He is addressing the wrong people.

"As people of Linda Mwananchi, we do not accept any nonsensical statements against Linda Mwananchi. Linda Mwananchi must remain strong. If we are to unite, we must unite with those who matter so that we can fight for the interests of Kenyans." Babu added.

Owino maintained that the opposition movement remains united and committed to championing the interests of ordinary Kenyans despite recent differences.

His remarks followed Amisi's assertion that the movement had drifted from the vision upon which it was founded, prompting him to begin preparations for a separate political mobilisation initiative aimed at influencing the composition of the next Parliament.

Amisi said he remained committed to pursuing the movement's original objectives, insisting that change required action rather than regret.

"What I've said is that they have deviated from the original plan; they have to come back. But at the same time, you do not just feel sorry and sit down. You must achieve. You must continue."

The Saboti legislator disclosed that he was working with a team to establish what he described as a "people's movement" or a "Renaissance movement" that would focus on electing leaders based on integrity rather than age.

"I have a team of people who are drawing. Very soon, I'll start a movement. The purpose of this movement is to ensure that a new crop of leaders is elected. It's not about youths. People think being clean is being young. No. Some old people are credible. The matter is their credibility."

Amisi also reiterated that he was instrumental in establishing the Linda Mwananchi movement, saying he personally initiated the idea and brought together several young political leaders under the platform.

"You know how I started this thing? And I always repeat it, and I'm the one who started Linda Mwananchi."

He added that the movement was created in response to growing public dissatisfaction with the country's political leadership and was intended to provide a platform for emerging leaders while responding to citizens' demands for alternative leadership.

"The message was clear. Did you see the rallies? People want something different."

The public exchange highlights growing differences within the Linda Mwananchi movement as its leaders debate its future direction ahead of the 2027 General Election.