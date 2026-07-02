Utumishi Girls parents demand major safety reforms following deadly dormitory fire

A month after a dormitory fire claimed the lives of 16 students at Utumishi Girls Senior School, parents have piled pressure on the government to take immediate action, warning that unless urgent safety and infrastructure gaps are addressed, learners could remain exposed to similar risks.

The parents have issued a one-month ultimatum to the government, demanding a broad package of reforms aimed at improving safety and easing congestion within the school.

Their proposals include the construction of a new dormitory, more classrooms and better water supply systems to support the growing student population.

They are also seeking the installation of fire alarms, fire extinguishers and emergency exits in all dormitories and classrooms, alongside routine fire drills in line with the Ministry of Education’s Safety Standards Manual.

Speaking during discussions involving parents, school management and education officials, parent Lucy Wanjiru called on the national government to step in and provide resources needed to improve learning conditions at the institution.

“We are asking President William Ruto to urgently intervene and direct the Ministry of Education to allocate at least Sh40 million for the construction of a new dormitory. The school also needs additional classrooms to address overcrowding,” parent Lucy Wanjiru said.

She raised concerns over the continued use of temporary accommodation for students despite the recent tragedy, arguing that overcrowding remains a major challenge that requires immediate attention.

The demands emerged from an eight-hour meeting held in Gilgil on Monday, where stakeholders reviewed conditions at the school and discussed measures to support a safe return to learning.

The meeting agreed on a phased reopening programme, with Form Four students expected back on Thursday. Grade 10 learners will resume classes on July 6, while Form Three students will report on July 9.

To accommodate the students, temporary arrangements have been put in place. Form Four learners will stay in the dining hall, while Form Three students will be housed in tents set up within the school grounds. Grade 10 learners will occupy other available spaces, with the remaining unaffected dormitories also being used.

Parents noted that enrolment at the school has continued to rise while infrastructure development has lagged behind, leaving existing facilities overstretched. They warned that some dormitories are carrying far more students than their intended capacity.

During the discussions, participants were also informed that the fire may have been preceded by concerns raised by students over conditions at the school. Among the issues highlighted were congestion in boarding facilities, inadequate water supply, dissatisfaction with meals, limited counselling services and weak inspection systems.

To address the concerns, stakeholders resolved to improve engagement between students, teachers and parents. They also agreed to establish confidential systems for reporting cases of bullying and abuse, stop prefects from disciplining fellow students, strengthen counselling services and improve water storage facilities.

Parents further called for the appointment of a new matron, installation of round-the-clock security surveillance and investigations into claims that a teacher may have mistreated students.

Meanwhile, former principal Joycelene Muraguri remains on compulsory leave as investigations into the deadly dormitory fire continue.