DCI, ODPP officers undergo special training on human trafficking cases

Kenya has launched a new training programme aimed at improving the investigation, prosecution and handling of human trafficking cases, as authorities move to strengthen coordination among agencies tasked with tackling the crime.

The Counter-Trafficking in Persons Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) training programme was launched on Wednesday at the National Criminal Investigations Academy (NCIA). The initiative, facilitated by CIVIPOL, brings together officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) to enhance cooperation, improve investigations and strengthen protection for victims of trafficking.

Speaking during the launch, NCIA Commandant Ibrahim Jillo said the programme is designed to reinforce collaboration among institutions involved in the fight against human trafficking, which he described as a serious threat to both society and national security.

Jillo noted that trafficking in persons continues to present major challenges in Kenya and across the world, calling for a united approach among all agencies involved in addressing the crime.

"This vice remains one of the most serious forms of transnational organized crime and a grave violation of human rights. It exploits the most vulnerable members of our society while undermining national security," he said. "Addressing this crime demands a coordinated, victim-centred, and multi-agency approach."

The training introduces Standard Operating Procedures that will guide officers involved in preventing, identifying, investigating and prosecuting trafficking in persons cases.

According to Jillo, the procedures are intended to improve institutional responses and provide officers with a clear framework for handling trafficking-related cases.

He noted that the SOPs "have been developed to provide clear operational guidance to officers involved in the prevention, detection, investigation, prosecution, and overall response to trafficking in persons cases."

Jillo said the new procedures are expected to improve consistency and accountability while strengthening cooperation among agencies responsible for combating human trafficking.

He added that the SOPs would promote "professionalism, consistency, accountability, and seamless coordination among all agencies mandated to combat the crime."

The Commandant also called for greater use of international tools and partnerships in the fight against trafficking networks. He urged the Border Management and Migration Programme and CIVIPOL to take advantage of INTERPOL's global systems and networks to strengthen investigations and cross-border cooperation.

He said the international policing body's worldwide capabilities remain important in disrupting trafficking syndicates and supporting efforts to track criminal networks operating across different countries.

CIVIPOL Regional Coordinator Marco Bufo reaffirmed the organisation's commitment to supporting Kenya's efforts to combat trafficking in persons.

Bufo said CIVIPOL would continue working with Kenyan institutions to strengthen capacity, improve cooperation among agencies and support the effective implementation of the newly introduced procedures.

He added that "harmonized operational approaches are essential to improving investigations, protecting victims, and strengthening the criminal justice response to trafficking in persons."

Representatives from the DCI, CIVIPOL and other stakeholders attended the launch and reiterated their commitment to building stronger institutional capacity and promoting a coordinated national response to human trafficking.