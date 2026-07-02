NCIC plans Amani Conference as leaders set to sign peace charter ahead of 2027 polls

The National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) is preparing to convene political leaders from across the country for an Amani Conference aimed at promoting peaceful campaigns, responsible leadership and issue-based politics ahead of the 2027 General Election, with participants expected to sign a charter committing themselves to respectful political conduct.

The planned forum will bring together leaders from different political backgrounds, including those currently holding office and those seeking elective positions, as part of efforts to reduce hostility and encourage constructive engagement as political activity gathers momentum.

Speaking on Radio Generation on Thursday, NCIC Chairperson Kepha Nyamweya Omae said the conference is intended to create a platform where leaders can openly discuss the state of political discourse and the need to safeguard national cohesion.

"What we have done is that we are putting together a conference that we call the Amani Conference, that is going to bring the political leaders together," he said.

"When I talk about political leaders, those who are in office, those who are aspiring, we want to bring them together and have a candid talk, a candid conversation."

Omae said the commission wants to encourage a different approach to politics as the country begins preparing for the next election cycle.

"We want to remind the political actors that we can actually have hygienic politics, clean politics, constructive politics, not toxic politics, and not destructive politics," he said.

According to the NCIC chairperson, the way leaders communicate in public has a direct impact on citizens and can either strengthen or weaken national unity.

"Anything that we say when we are addressing wananchi means a lot, because the citizenry of this country look up to us. How we communicate while in public matters a lot," he said.

Omae also urged leaders to exercise restraint while enjoying freedoms guaranteed under the Constitution, saying such rights should not be used to promote hostility or division.

"We have the freedom of expression as enshrined in the Constitution. It's not a recipe for hostility, but rather we use that to become organized, and we have to be civil," he said.

The NCIC boss said the conference will conclude with the signing of an Amani Charter that will outline the standards expected of leaders as they begin campaigning and engaging with voters.

"At the end of the conference, we'll sign what we call the Amani Charter, where every participant will sign that this is what I'll subscribe to as I begin to campaign," he said.

Omae added that the charter will be accompanied by a clear reminder that political leaders are expected to obey the law and will be held accountable for any violations.

"We will come out very clearly what is expected of us as leaders. If you breach the law, there are consequences."

The planned conference comes at a time of increasing political activity and growing concern over intolerance, hate speech and inflammatory political statements as attention gradually turns to the 2027 General Election.

In recent months, the NCIC and other institutions have repeatedly warned about rising ethnic incitement, divisive political messaging and harmful online content, cautioning that such trends could undermine national unity and peaceful coexistence if not addressed early.