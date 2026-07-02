No 2027 ballot for me, Mbadi says as he bets on Ruto’s second term

National Treasury CS John Mbadi has shut the door on any plans to return to elective politics in 2027, saying he will instead stay in government and is hopeful of continuing to serve if President William Ruto wins a second term.

Speaking on Wednesday at Citizen Tv, Mbadi said he has already made up his mind not to seek any political seat in the next General Election, adding that his focus remains on national duties within government as the country heads into a busy political period.

He said his decision is deliberate and final, and not influenced by ongoing political speculation.

"I'm intending to remain Waziri, possibly until after August 2027. I'm not going to run for any elected position. After August, I hope His Excellency the President, after winning, God willing, will still give me an appointment," Mbadi said.

"I have taken a conscious decision not to run.”

The CS dismissed earlier speculation linking him to a possible bid for the Homa Bay gubernatorial seat in 2027, saying his attention has shifted fully to national leadership.

He revisited his 2022 political ambitions, where he unsuccessfully vied for the Homa Bay governor seat, noting that his political path has since changed direction.

“I was running for governor of Homa Bay in 2022. That did not materialise, you know why. I’m now a cabinet secretary, and we are in 2026. To be honest with you, I can only go up; I don’t want to go down. It will be foolish for me to go back to Homa Bay. I can only go up. I want to reach the sky. I want to lead this country in future,” he said.

His entry into William Ruto’s Cabinet marked a major shift in Kenya’s political landscape, bringing a long-time opposition figure into the centre of government and reshaping political alignments ahead of the next election cycle.

In earlier remarks on February 3, Mbadi had already downplayed concerns about political survival after 2027, saying his focus was on service delivery and not holding onto office.

He made the comments during a public participation forum on Budget and Privatisation at Kiambu National Polytechnic.

"Even when you say we will remove this one and put that one, even if it is your brother, if there is no food, there is no point. That is the plain truth,” he said.

“Even if you remove us in 2027, I go home; I will still eat. Or do you think I will die of hunger? I will still eat.”

He added that his long career in public service has given him financial stability beyond politics.

"I have worked for 30 years. I worked at the university, I have been a finance director at an international organisation, I have been an MP for 17 years and now a Cabinet Secretary. With all those working years, if I don’t have food when we are voted out, whose fault will it be?” he asked.

Mbadi said his focus remains on delivering in government while leaving his long-term political future open but not tied to the 2027 contest.