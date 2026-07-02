Tom Mulwa appointed new NSE Board Chair as Kiprono Kittony exits

The Nairobi Securities Exchange has appointed Tom Mulwa as its new Board Chair in a planned leadership change that will take effect in July 2026, marking a transition aimed at strengthening governance and long-term oversight of the market institution.

Mulwa’s appointment was approved by the board on June 30 and will become effective on July 13, 2026.

He will take over from Kiprono Kittony, whose term as Board Chair and Independent Non-Executive Director ends on July 12, 2026.

The transition comes after a review of the board’s composition, which focused on improving governance structures, enhancing independence, and reinforcing long-term institutional oversight at the Nairobi Securities Exchange.

The review is part of ongoing efforts to strengthen leadership systems at the bourse as it continues to adjust its operations to meet evolving market demands and investor expectations.

Kittony’s exit marks the conclusion of his six-year leadership period at the exchange.

The transition has been structured to ensure continuity in leadership and stability in board operations, rather than an abrupt change.

Mulwa is expected to take up the role at a time when the exchange is seeking to deepen its governance frameworks and strengthen its position within Kenya’s capital markets.