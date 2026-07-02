UN rights council to hold urgent debate over rising violence in El Obeid

A major international meeting is set for Friday as the United Nations Human Rights Council prepares to hold an urgent debate on the worsening humanitarian and security situation around El Obeid in Sudan, where fighting has placed hundreds of thousands of civilians in danger amid the ongoing conflict.

The debate was requested by Germany, Ireland, the Netherlands, Norway and the United Kingdom, who warned that nearly 500,000 people could face large-scale atrocities if violence in the area continues to escalate.

The session will take place at the Palais des Nations in Geneva starting at 10:00am GMT+2 and will be available for live viewing on UN Web TV in all six official United Nations languages.

In their formal request submitted on June 29, the five countries said the situation in and around El Obeid, the capital of North Kordofan state, had deteriorated rapidly, calling for urgent international attention to prevent further escalation.

They stated, "This action is needed due to the threat of potential escalation on the ground; approximately 500,000 civilians are at risk of being targeted in large-scale atrocities,"

The countries further raised alarm over intensified attacks and worsening humanitarian conditions affecting civilians trapped in the conflict zone.

"Increasing drone strikes have destroyed civilian infrastructure, resulting in severe fuel and water shortages, and loss of civilian lives where siege-like conditions have seen thousands trapped in El Obeid town, cut off from basic services,"

They also indicated plans to present a draft resolution to members of the Human Rights Council after the debate, which could lead to further international steps.

The urgent debate has been added to the programme of work for the council’s ongoing 62nd regular session. Unlike special sessions, urgent debates can be convened without formal signatories or lengthy procedural requirements.

Friday’s meeting will be the 13th urgent debate held by the Human Rights Council since its establishment in 2006.

The development comes as concern continues to grow over the conflict in Sudan, where fighting between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces has created one of the world’s most severe humanitarian crises.

Recent United Nations assessments indicate that rising violence around El Obeid, including increased drone attacks and military buildup, could place hundreds of thousands of civilians at serious risk and trigger large-scale displacement.

The World Food Programme has warned that any major assault on El Obeid could deepen the country’s already worsening hunger crisis, while UN officials have cautioned that further escalation could lead to large-scale atrocities and a total humanitarian breakdown.

Across Sudan, more than 30 million people are currently in need of humanitarian assistance, with millions displaced and critical infrastructure increasingly damaged by the ongoing war.