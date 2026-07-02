Police seize 200kg of cannabis worth Sh6 million in Malindi raid, two arrested

Police officers in Kilifi County have seized 200 kilograms of suspected cannabis in a targeted operation carried out in Thalatha Meli area, Malindi Sub-County, leading to the arrest of two suspects linked to the illegal stash.

The operation, conducted by officers from the National Police Service following intelligence reports, targeted a residential house where officers uncovered five gunny bags filled with dry plant material believed to be narcotics. The raid was based on information that guided officers directly to the premises, where the suspects were found and immediately detained.

According to police, a search of the house led to a major discovery of the suspected drugs hidden inside the gunny bags, prompting further inspection and weighing of the substance.

"A thorough search of the premises led to the recovery of five gunny bags containing dry plant material suspected to be cannabis," the police said in a statement.

The officers established that the recovered substance weighed 200 kilograms and had an estimated street value of Sh6 million, according to preliminary assessments.

After the recovery, the two suspects were taken into custody and escorted to the local police station alongside the seized items for processing and further action.

"The two suspects were arrested and, together with the recovered exhibits, escorted to Malindi Police Station, where they remain in custody pending further investigations and subsequent arraignment in court," the statement added.

Police have not revealed the identities of the suspects but confirmed that investigations are ongoing to determine the source of the drugs and their intended distribution network.

The agency also highlighted the importance of public cooperation in supporting security operations, saying community information continues to play a key role in fighting crime.

"The National Police Service commends members of the public for their continued cooperation in providing timely information that supports the fight against crime," it said.

The service further reaffirmed its commitment to tackling drug trafficking and dismantling networks involved in the illegal narcotics trade across the country.

"The National Police Service remains resolute in its commitment to combating the trafficking and distribution of narcotic drugs and ensuring that those involved are brought to justice," the statement read.